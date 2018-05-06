US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;75;56;58;45;Rain and drizzle;NNW;6;75%;75%;2

Albuquerque, NM;80;54;84;59;Partly sunny;SSE;7;14%;1%;11

Anchorage, AK;49;40;48;34;A shower or two;ESE;9;63%;76%;3

Asheville, NC;76;57;70;51;Partly sunny;WNW;12;62%;35%;11

Atlanta, GA;81;59;79;58;Decreasing clouds;NNW;10;54%;6%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;67;55;61;55;Cloudy with t-storms;NNW;8;98%;79%;2

Austin, TX;83;59;87;62;Sunny;E;1;47%;0%;11

Baltimore, MD;73;60;69;58;Couple of t-storms;N;3;68%;77%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;77;61;86;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;NNE;6;57%;0%;11

Billings, MT;78;52;80;56;Partly sunny;SSW;8;45%;34%;7

Birmingham, AL;78;57;80;60;Mostly sunny;NW;7;53%;8%;11

Bismarck, ND;78;43;78;49;Partly sunny;SSE;7;45%;6%;8

Boise, ID;80;58;83;52;Partly sunny;NNW;9;34%;32%;7

Boston, MA;75;59;63;52;Spotty showers;NNE;7;69%;79%;3

Bridgeport, CT;70;55;60;52;A shower or two;N;7;74%;73%;2

Buffalo, NY;69;52;65;41;A shower in the p.m.;NE;6;62%;83%;7

Burlington, VT;75;53;62;42;Showers around;NNW;7;63%;72%;4

Caribou, ME;63;44;61;36;Partly sunny;N;6;44%;66%;7

Casper, WY;74;41;76;46;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;38%;31%;6

Charleston, SC;80;68;83;62;Mostly cloudy, humid;WSW;7;67%;22%;9

Charleston, WV;70;57;68;51;Rain in the morning;SSE;7;76%;84%;2

Charlotte, NC;79;65;82;55;Clouds and sunshine;W;8;52%;18%;10

Cheyenne, WY;69;44;69;46;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;48%;50%;7

Chicago, IL;81;52;63;46;Cooler with a shower;N;14;65%;58%;3

Cleveland, OH;71;55;65;47;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;64%;85%;9

Columbia, SC;83;67;87;58;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;9;52%;17%;11

Columbus, OH;71;54;75;51;Thunderstorms;NNW;6;63%;87%;8

Concord, NH;75;54;63;47;Rain and drizzle;SSW;4;65%;80%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;59;87;63;Sunny;SSW;6;41%;1%;11

Denver, CO;76;48;77;53;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;34%;16%;7

Des Moines, IA;84;58;77;51;Partial sunshine;N;12;48%;11%;9

Detroit, MI;76;53;73;44;A shower or two;N;7;53%;67%;9

Dodge City, KS;87;50;86;54;Partly sunny, warm;E;9;34%;3%;10

Duluth, MN;75;39;57;36;Partly sunny;SE;6;61%;1%;8

El Paso, TX;86;59;92;64;Sunny and very warm;SE;6;16%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;52;31;52;32;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;41%;59%;4

Fargo, ND;81;41;73;47;Partly sunny;S;7;44%;1%;8

Grand Junction, CO;79;52;83;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;ESE;8;22%;1%;6

Grand Rapids, MI;78;49;68;42;Brief showers;ENE;9;55%;68%;3

Hartford, CT;76;56;63;52;A few showers;N;6;68%;77%;3

Helena, MT;72;47;77;50;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;52%;73%;7

Honolulu, HI;84;70;82;69;Partly sunny;NE;16;58%;73%;11

Houston, TX;83;65;88;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;50%;0%;11

Indianapolis, IN;75;55;80;50;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;8;56%;85%;8

Jackson, MS;75;59;83;60;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;5;61%;1%;11

Jacksonville, FL;84;69;87;68;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;63%;22%;10

Juneau, AK;51;45;59;41;Occasional a.m. rain;NNE;6;73%;65%;2

Kansas City, MO;85;61;82;56;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;41%;28%;8

Knoxville, TN;77;58;76;56;Showers around;W;6;59%;83%;9

Las Vegas, NV;93;69;98;72;Unseasonably hot;W;10;9%;0%;10

Lexington, KY;67;55;76;55;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;65%;80%;10

Little Rock, AR;80;58;87;59;Sunny and warmer;E;6;48%;57%;10

Long Beach, CA;89;60;78;58;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;53%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;86;61;82;58;Nice with sunshine;S;5;46%;2%;11

Louisville, KY;67;56;81;57;Thunderstorms;NW;7;58%;88%;10

Madison, WI;79;51;66;40;Cooler;E;9;60%;25%;7

Memphis, TN;77;58;84;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;5;52%;66%;10

Miami, FL;84;76;86;73;Variable cloudiness;S;11;68%;68%;8

Milwaukee, WI;81;49;58;43;Cooler;NNE;14;57%;25%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;53;74;53;Nice with sunshine;S;9;40%;0%;8

Mobile, AL;81;63;85;59;Mostly sunny, nice;N;8;55%;2%;11

Montgomery, AL;78;59;78;58;Mostly sunny;N;7;59%;6%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;40;36;41;26;Showers around;NW;26;92%;72%;2

Nashville, TN;68;54;81;58;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;6;55%;67%;10

New Orleans, LA;80;66;85;66;Mostly sunny;N;7;56%;0%;11

New York, NY;74;58;62;54;Brief showers;NNE;8;69%;76%;2

Newark, NJ;75;58;62;54;A shower or two;N;8;70%;77%;2

Norfolk, VA;76;62;76;61;Cloudy with t-storms;WNW;7;81%;82%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;82;57;88;61;Warm with sunshine;SE;10;43%;42%;11

Olympia, WA;68;49;70;47;Partly sunny;SW;6;64%;53%;4

Omaha, NE;84;57;80;49;Partly sunny;ENE;13;45%;2%;9

Orlando, FL;86;71;85;67;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;72%;57%;6

Philadelphia, PA;73;56;64;55;Spotty showers;N;7;72%;80%;2

Phoenix, AZ;103;77;105;78;Partly sunny;W;7;10%;2%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;74;53;64;50;Rain and drizzle;S;6;74%;64%;2

Portland, ME;75;54;62;49;Showers around;ENE;7;69%;83%;3

Portland, OR;75;56;69;51;Clouds and sun, nice;NNW;6;68%;38%;4

Providence, RI;75;55;63;51;Cooler with showers;NNE;6;64%;79%;2

Raleigh, NC;84;65;84;57;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;63%;53%;5

Reno, NV;79;52;78;46;Mostly sunny;W;11;24%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;75;59;76;56;Showers and t-storms;NNW;5;75%;84%;2

Roswell, NM;86;53;92;58;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;15%;3%;12

Sacramento, CA;81;48;78;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;50%;2%;9

Salt Lake City, UT;80;59;88;59;Partly sunny;SSE;15;20%;2%;7

San Antonio, TX;84;58;89;61;Sunshine;ESE;5;47%;0%;11

San Diego, CA;73;58;71;57;Partly cloudy;W;8;69%;1%;10

San Francisco, CA;59;52;62;51;Partly sunny;W;12;68%;1%;9

Savannah, GA;82;65;88;61;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;7;64%;16%;10

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;53;72;52;Periods of sun;SSW;7;63%;55%;4

Sioux Falls, SD;84;50;77;48;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;44%;8%;8

Spokane, WA;71;52;78;55;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;45%;73%;6

Springfield, IL;84;56;80;49;A shower or t-storm;NNE;11;49%;62%;6

St. Louis, MO;81;57;82;52;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;9;48%;62%;8

Tampa, FL;87;71;84;67;A t-storm in spots;NNW;6;74%;45%;6

Toledo, OH;77;53;74;45;Showers;NNE;4;55%;89%;6

Tucson, AZ;99;70;103;70;Very hot;SW;7;11%;2%;11

Tulsa, OK;83;58;89;59;Mostly sunny;N;8;45%;23%;10

Vero Beach, FL;83;73;87;69;A t-storm in spots;S;10;68%;67%;6

Washington, DC;72;59;68;57;Couple of t-storms;NNW;6;74%;77%;2

Wichita, KS;85;57;88;58;Partly sunny, warm;NE;9;39%;4%;10

Wilmington, DE;72;57;65;55;Couple of t-storms;N;7;73%;78%;2

