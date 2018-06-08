US Forecast
Updated 11:31 pm, Thursday, June 7, 2018
US Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;72;54;79;51;Partly sunny;W;7;53%;12%;7
Albuquerque, NM;94;63;94;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;12%;5%;12
Anchorage, AK;65;48;64;50;Rather cloudy;SE;6;57%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;84;61;83;62;A t-storm around;SE;5;65%;47%;11
Atlanta, GA;90;68;89;69;Partly sunny;SE;5;53%;22%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;69;59;75;64;Partly sunny;SSW;8;64%;32%;11
Austin, TX;97;74;96;76;Turning sunny, hot;SSE;6;57%;3%;12
Baltimore, MD;78;66;85;71;Partly sunny;SW;2;61%;50%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;93;71;94;71;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;12%;12
Billings, MT;81;57;84;59;Partly sunny;SE;7;48%;35%;10
Birmingham, AL;91;67;93;70;Warm with sunshine;SSE;5;49%;8%;12
Bismarck, ND;76;61;82;60;A strong t-storm;SE;9;72%;66%;3
Boise, ID;84;56;88;58;Partly sunny, warm;SE;5;40%;44%;10
Boston, MA;72;57;79;60;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;50%;1%;10
Bridgeport, CT;69;55;78;60;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;7;61%;6%;9
Buffalo, NY;72;57;75;57;Nice with some sun;E;7;62%;6%;10
Burlington, VT;74;57;74;53;Partly sunny;SSE;8;52%;8%;10
Caribou, ME;67;53;68;44;Sun, some clouds;WSW;11;45%;72%;9
Casper, WY;90;52;87;50;Partly sunny, warm;ENE;8;33%;30%;11
Charleston, SC;87;72;82;72;Showers around;E;7;73%;84%;6
Charleston, WV;84;60;91;65;Partly sunny and hot;ENE;4;56%;35%;11
Charlotte, NC;87;66;89;68;Partly sunny, warm;SE;4;59%;30%;11
Cheyenne, WY;85;53;88;54;Partly sunny, warm;NW;8;26%;8%;12
Chicago, IL;78;58;66;62;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;93%;84%;9
Cleveland, OH;78;64;76;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;69%;75%;7
Columbia, SC;92;69;90;69;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;5;57%;32%;12
Columbus, OH;82;64;85;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;65%;73%;9
Concord, NH;72;53;80;47;Sunshine and warmer;NNW;9;49%;4%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;95;75;Partly sunny and hot;SE;13;54%;5%;12
Denver, CO;91;60;94;61;Partly sunny and hot;S;7;18%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;92;68;87;69;A morning t-storm;S;11;71%;80%;9
Detroit, MI;83;60;80;62;Periods of sun;E;6;59%;69%;9
Dodge City, KS;97;66;97;68;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;15;50%;27%;12
Duluth, MN;81;47;60;47;Showers and t-storms;ENE;10;78%;69%;7
El Paso, TX;102;75;102;77;Hot with some sun;SE;6;16%;11%;13
Fairbanks, AK;67;47;70;46;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;39%;32%;4
Fargo, ND;73;60;80;64;A morning t-storm;SSE;12;64%;70%;2
Grand Junction, CO;95;59;94;60;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;9;10%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;82;60;79;63;Periods of sun;ENE;8;65%;69%;9
Hartford, CT;71;54;81;58;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;6;54%;27%;10
Helena, MT;77;53;79;55;A t-storm in spots;S;5;52%;64%;7
Honolulu, HI;85;74;88;75;Clouds and sun;ENE;12;61%;62%;11
Houston, TX;93;74;94;74;Hot with some sun;SSE;6;60%;4%;12
Indianapolis, IN;90;69;90;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;56%;44%;10
Jackson, MS;93;68;94;71;Lots of sun, warm;SSW;2;52%;5%;12
Jacksonville, FL;85;71;88;71;Some sun, a t-storm;SSE;6;71%;74%;12
Juneau, AK;59;46;58;42;A little a.m. rain;ESE;10;70%;68%;2
Kansas City, MO;93;71;85;71;A shower or t-storm;S;9;71%;80%;9
Knoxville, TN;88;64;92;68;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;56%;20%;11
Las Vegas, NV;100;73;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;85;63;91;67;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;5;55%;39%;11
Little Rock, AR;93;70;94;72;Partly sunny;S;7;51%;5%;11
Long Beach, CA;78;60;80;63;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;6;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;77;58;81;62;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;55%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;89;69;93;71;Some sun, hot, humid;S;5;53%;42%;11
Madison, WI;83;58;75;62;Rain and a t-storm;E;7;66%;85%;6
Memphis, TN;93;71;94;73;Partly sunny and hot;E;5;48%;6%;11
Miami, FL;88;76;89;79;A thunderstorm;ESE;7;68%;71%;10
Milwaukee, WI;71;54;65;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;NE;10;77%;85%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;62;76;62;Showers and t-storms;ENE;12;66%;85%;6
Mobile, AL;93;72;92;73;Partly sunny;SSW;5;58%;25%;12
Montgomery, AL;90;69;90;70;Partly sunny;SSE;4;57%;21%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;40;37;44;35;Windy;WNW;34;81%;33%;11
Nashville, TN;92;67;95;69;Sunny, hot and humid;SE;4;48%;7%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;74;93;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;57%;20%;12
New York, NY;71;60;82;66;Warmer;WNW;6;54%;10%;9
Newark, NJ;72;58;83;64;Warmer;NNW;6;54%;30%;8
Norfolk, VA;76;63;84;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;59%;10%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;75;72;91;72;Some sun returning;S;15;63%;30%;11
Olympia, WA;66;50;63;46;Showers around;SSW;9;69%;91%;3
Omaha, NE;95;70;90;72;Partly sunny;SSE;11;62%;66%;6
Orlando, FL;91;72;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;4;73%;76%;8
Philadelphia, PA;75;60;83;66;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;38%;8
Phoenix, AZ;105;79;108;81;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;6;8%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;78;60;83;64;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;62%;69%;6
Portland, ME;65;56;74;51;Mostly sunny, warmer;NW;8;53%;4%;10
Portland, OR;75;54;66;52;A few p.m. showers;SW;6;67%;91%;3
Providence, RI;69;54;81;57;Warmer with some sun;NNW;7;54%;3%;10
Raleigh, NC;85;67;88;68;Warm with some sun;SE;5;62%;30%;11
Reno, NV;81;51;85;54;Mostly sunny, warm;W;5;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;82;61;86;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;59%;43%;11
Roswell, NM;103;68;101;70;Hot with some sun;SSE;9;26%;13%;12
Sacramento, CA;83;52;87;57;Plenty of sun;SW;6;46%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;94;63;89;67;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;7;22%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;76;98;76;Turning sunny, hot;SSE;8;53%;6%;12
San Diego, CA;68;60;74;61;Clearing;WSW;6;60%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;53;67;57;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;65%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;89;71;86;72;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;74%;74%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;68;55;66;50;Showers around;SSW;10;64%;89%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;91;64;84;67;Sun and clouds;SW;11;69%;69%;4
Spokane, WA;82;55;79;53;Partly sunny;S;8;35%;79%;9
Springfield, IL;93;69;91;68;Sunny intervals, hot;S;8;56%;66%;11
St. Louis, MO;94;70;91;71;Clouds and sun, hot;SE;7;54%;62%;10
Tampa, FL;88;72;88;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;75%;59%;7
Toledo, OH;85;62;80;64;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;62%;79%;7
Tucson, AZ;106;74;106;76;Very hot;W;6;11%;11%;12
Tulsa, OK;79;75;91;74;A shower or t-storm;S;12;62%;66%;10
Vero Beach, FL;87;70;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;74%;65%;10
Washington, DC;79;62;84;68;Partly sunny;SSE;5;61%;55%;11
Wichita, KS;81;70;92;70;Clouds breaking;S;12;68%;44%;10
Wilmington, DE;73;59;81;65;Clouds and sun;S;7;59%;64%;7
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather