US Forecast

US Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;94;73;90;73;A t-storm around;S;8;65%;79%;10

Albuquerque, NM;95;72;88;66;Showers and t-storms;E;12;36%;70%;11

Anchorage, AK;72;56;72;56;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;68%;43%;3

Asheville, NC;88;68;84;67;A t-storm around;SE;5;71%;55%;9

Atlanta, GA;89;72;88;70;A t-storm around;E;6;70%;55%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;83;73;84;76;Periods of sun;SSW;8;84%;38%;11

Austin, TX;93;72;95;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;3;59%;66%;12

Baltimore, MD;94;78;92;79;Partly sunny;S;4;66%;44%;7

Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;90;73;Couple of t-storms;ESE;5;78%;72%;9

Billings, MT;78;56;90;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;44%;8%;10

Birmingham, AL;91;73;89;71;A t-storm around;E;7;67%;48%;12

Bismarck, ND;80;54;83;62;Sunshine and nice;SE;7;52%;8%;9

Boise, ID;93;67;101;69;Sunny and hot;SE;8;18%;0%;10

Boston, MA;88;73;96;75;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;9;56%;32%;10

Bridgeport, CT;85;72;86;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;75%;35%;10

Buffalo, NY;91;74;85;68;A thunderstorm;SW;9;73%;81%;9

Burlington, VT;94;74;94;71;A t-storm around;S;11;56%;80%;10

Caribou, ME;89;67;94;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;52%;40%;9

Casper, WY;82;54;88;57;Partly sunny;E;9;52%;33%;11

Charleston, SC;85;75;87;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;72%;76%;10

Charleston, WV;98;72;94;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;4;66%;77%;11

Charlotte, NC;92;72;89;71;A t-storm around;SE;5;66%;53%;6

Cheyenne, WY;78;59;78;58;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;10;70%;64%;11

Chicago, IL;90;77;88;68;Showers and t-storms;N;7;73%;68%;9

Cleveland, OH;85;75;86;67;A t-storm or two;WSW;7;77%;85%;9

Columbia, SC;92;73;90;72;A t-storm around;ESE;5;69%;51%;6

Columbus, OH;91;75;91;70;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;71%;82%;10

Concord, NH;93;67;94;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;61%;65%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;75;96;77;Partly sunny;ENE;7;57%;25%;11

Denver, CO;89;60;83;61;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;58%;75%;9

Des Moines, IA;94;74;84;67;Showers and t-storms;N;8;76%;62%;4

Detroit, MI;91;75;90;65;A thunderstorm;N;7;71%;79%;9

Dodge City, KS;98;69;91;69;Partly sunny;ESE;10;57%;30%;12

Duluth, MN;77;64;79;57;Partly sunny;W;9;54%;1%;9

El Paso, TX;102;77;97;73;Partly sunny;ESE;11;26%;3%;13

Fairbanks, AK;78;55;74;51;Mostly cloudy;WSW;5;48%;45%;4

Fargo, ND;86;58;79;57;Not as warm;ESE;6;57%;2%;9

Grand Junction, CO;98;67;98;66;Partly sunny;SSE;9;17%;35%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;90;75;89;63;Humid with a t-storm;N;8;74%;60%;9

Hartford, CT;92;73;90;75;Partial sunshine;S;8;69%;66%;10

Helena, MT;78;54;92;61;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;45%;0%;10

Honolulu, HI;87;73;88;76;A shower;ENE;17;58%;81%;13

Houston, TX;83;74;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;70%;80%;7

Indianapolis, IN;92;76;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;70%;74%;9

Jackson, MS;91;74;92;73;A t-storm around;SE;7;68%;51%;12

Jacksonville, FL;86;73;87;74;Showers around;E;8;74%;75%;11

Juneau, AK;82;54;78;54;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;53%;1%;6

Kansas City, MO;95;77;94;76;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;57%;80%;11

Knoxville, TN;95;72;92;72;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;66%;66%;11

Las Vegas, NV;104;79;106;83;Mostly sunny;NW;6;8%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;94;74;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;NNE;5;67%;66%;11

Little Rock, AR;95;75;96;76;A t-storm around;ENE;6;62%;52%;11

Long Beach, CA;79;65;89;67;Near-record warmth;SW;7;51%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;82;63;87;70;Clouds to sun;SSW;6;49%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;97;77;96;77;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;5;60%;57%;10

Madison, WI;90;73;88;59;A shower or t-storm;N;6;72%;59%;4

Memphis, TN;95;77;95;76;A t-storm around;SE;7;63%;55%;11

Miami, FL;89;78;90;81;Showers around;ESE;8;69%;79%;6

Milwaukee, WI;90;71;86;61;Showers and t-storms;N;9;75%;66%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;69;84;64;Not as warm;N;10;58%;6%;8

Mobile, AL;89;74;88;74;A shower or t-storm;E;7;71%;65%;12

Montgomery, AL;89;73;88;71;A t-storm around;ESE;7;68%;46%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;70;57;68;52;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;25;72%;51%;7

Nashville, TN;97;76;96;76;Clouds and sun;WSW;4;61%;66%;11

New Orleans, LA;89;77;89;76;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;72%;77%;12

New York, NY;88;74;88;75;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;71%;38%;11

Newark, NJ;87;74;90;76;Partly sunny;SSW;6;68%;42%;11

Norfolk, VA;87;75;89;75;A t-storm around;SSE;7;71%;47%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;92;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;62%;13%;12

Olympia, WA;83;53;83;54;Partly sunny;WSW;5;53%;16%;9

Omaha, NE;93;74;86;70;Showers and t-storms;NE;10;73%;84%;3

Orlando, FL;87;74;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;73%;65%;7

Philadelphia, PA;92;74;90;74;Periods of sunshine;S;6;68%;44%;7

Phoenix, AZ;107;84;113;94;Sunny and hot;E;5;15%;11%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;93;73;90;71;A couple of t-storms;SSW;6;74%;85%;11

Portland, ME;92;65;83;72;Sunshine and humid;SSW;9;72%;44%;10

Portland, OR;85;58;87;60;Partly sunny;NW;5;48%;4%;9

Providence, RI;89;71;89;74;Partly sunny;SSW;8;70%;28%;10

Raleigh, NC;91;72;88;73;A t-storm around;SSE;5;73%;55%;6

Reno, NV;89;57;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;8;20%;1%;12

Richmond, VA;91;73;89;74;A t-storm around;SSE;5;71%;50%;8

Roswell, NM;99;71;92;66;Some sun, not as hot;SE;12;45%;21%;12

Sacramento, CA;81;53;88;59;Plenty of sun;SW;5;46%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;96;70;99;75;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;10;13%;8%;11

San Antonio, TX;96;74;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;64%;66%;6

San Diego, CA;75;65;79;68;Clouds breaking;NW;9;55%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;66;55;69;58;Clouds breaking;W;9;63%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;86;72;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;9;76%;68%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;89;60;85;60;Partly sunny;WSW;7;49%;28%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;88;67;82;60;A morning t-storm;NE;11;65%;55%;10

Spokane, WA;81;58;94;64;Sunshine and hot;S;5;32%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;92;77;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;7;73%;56%;11

St. Louis, MO;95;75;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;NNW;6;58%;55%;11

Tampa, FL;90;73;90;74;Showers and t-storms;N;6;75%;71%;7

Toledo, OH;95;76;90;67;A thunderstorm;WNW;5;72%;75%;8

Tucson, AZ;104;75;109;86;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;18%;11%;12

Tulsa, OK;94;74;96;75;Mostly sunny;NE;5;59%;16%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;73;89;74;A shower in the a.m.;SW;8;68%;73%;10

Washington, DC;96;76;91;76;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;44%;6

Wichita, KS;94;75;94;74;Partly sunny;ESE;7;57%;25%;10

Wilmington, DE;91;75;89;76;Periods of sun;S;8;74%;44%;7

