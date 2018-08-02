US Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;78;70;83;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;78%;82%;7

Albuquerque, NM;92;68;93;69;A t-storm around;SSE;6;39%;64%;12

Anchorage, AK;68;55;62;54;Showers around;NE;6;84%;91%;1

Asheville, NC;71;66;73;64;Cloudy, downpours;ESE;5;91%;95%;2

Atlanta, GA;76;68;77;68;Cloudy, downpours;SSE;5;89%;92%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;85;77;85;76;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;14;78%;55%;10

Austin, TX;96;72;98;74;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;2;38%;0%;11

Baltimore, MD;88;78;87;74;Heavy thunderstorms;S;6;79%;85%;5

Baton Rouge, LA;89;71;91;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;62%;55%;11

Billings, MT;92;66;94;63;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;36%;35%;7

Birmingham, AL;76;70;82;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;83%;82%;3

Bismarck, ND;76;54;90;64;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;11;60%;3%;8

Boise, ID;101;64;97;61;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;7;22%;0%;9

Boston, MA;81;76;92;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;11;63%;35%;9

Bridgeport, CT;83;75;86;73;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;77%;74%;9

Buffalo, NY;79;69;79;69;Periods of sun;S;8;73%;44%;5

Burlington, VT;84;72;86;69;Clouds and sun;S;10;59%;66%;7

Caribou, ME;87;65;84;64;A t-storm in spots;W;9;68%;48%;3

Casper, WY;88;54;94;61;Partly sunny;NNW;11;27%;25%;9

Charleston, SC;86;78;83;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;9;82%;84%;3

Charleston, WV;75;68;77;67;A little rain;SE;4;88%;84%;3

Charlotte, NC;83;71;82;70;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;6;84%;91%;3

Cheyenne, WY;79;56;87;64;Nice with sunshine;WSW;8;33%;19%;10

Chicago, IL;88;69;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;N;9;63%;62%;7

Cleveland, OH;77;69;81;71;Periods of sun;SSE;6;68%;36%;8

Columbia, SC;88;74;85;72;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;6;84%;91%;4

Columbus, OH;76;65;81;65;Partly sunny;S;4;74%;34%;5

Concord, NH;77;70;90;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;70%;80%;8

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;72;96;73;Partly sunny;ESE;7;38%;0%;11

Denver, CO;83;60;91;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;30%;37%;10

Des Moines, IA;88;59;82;63;Nice with sunshine;ESE;5;64%;29%;9

Detroit, MI;79;64;85;67;Clouds and sunshine;S;7;63%;53%;8

Dodge City, KS;87;62;91;67;Mostly sunny;SE;12;51%;4%;10

Duluth, MN;63;53;70;53;Warmer;ESE;5;70%;0%;8

El Paso, TX;97;75;101;76;A t-storm around;NW;6;28%;64%;12

Fairbanks, AK;69;53;70;54;Cloudy;WNW;4;66%;44%;1

Fargo, ND;63;46;77;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;65%;9%;8

Grand Junction, CO;94;66;96;67;Clouds and sun, warm;SSE;10;22%;66%;10

Grand Rapids, MI;82;65;82;60;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;73%;73%;8

Hartford, CT;83;75;89;74;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;8;73%;84%;9

Helena, MT;96;59;93;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;29%;1%;8

Honolulu, HI;89;78;88;78;A passing shower;ENE;19;57%;66%;8

Houston, TX;94;73;95;72;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;6%;11

Indianapolis, IN;79;63;85;66;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;63%;22%;10

Jackson, MS;87;68;88;69;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;65%;44%;11

Jacksonville, FL;89;75;87;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;80%;83%;8

Juneau, AK;72;57;63;53;Spotty showers;SE;8;86%;90%;2

Kansas City, MO;91;68;92;71;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;44%;0%;10

Knoxville, TN;73;68;78;68;Heavy showers;ENE;5;86%;92%;2

Las Vegas, NV;108;84;106;83;A t-storm around;SW;8;23%;64%;11

Lexington, KY;77;66;81;66;Partly sunny;SSE;5;79%;44%;5

Little Rock, AR;87;64;91;66;Plenty of sun;ESE;5;54%;3%;11

Long Beach, CA;92;71;85;70;Mostly sunny;SW;6;58%;2%;11

Los Angeles, CA;90;71;88;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;53%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;82;68;86;69;Partly sunny;SE;4;64%;32%;5

Madison, WI;82;61;71;55;Cooler;NNW;6;79%;60%;3

Memphis, TN;85;68;89;69;Sunny;ENE;6;57%;13%;11

Miami, FL;89;79;89;81;A shower or t-storm;E;10;68%;73%;12

Milwaukee, WI;85;68;74;62;A shower or t-storm;NNW;8;75%;63%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;54;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;S;5;62%;7%;7

Mobile, AL;83;73;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;78%;76%;4

Montgomery, AL;78;70;79;70;Thunderstorms;S;5;88%;85%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;57;53;59;51;Windy;W;27;91%;73%;4

Nashville, TN;84;68;86;68;Partly sunny;NE;5;67%;44%;5

New Orleans, LA;87;74;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;65%;73%;9

New York, NY;89;75;87;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;75%;76%;6

Newark, NJ;85;75;87;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;76%;77%;6

Norfolk, VA;90;75;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;77%;77%;9

Oklahoma City, OK;89;66;92;69;Partly sunny;SE;8;48%;1%;11

Olympia, WA;76;53;70;55;Low clouds breaking;SW;9;67%;44%;3

Omaha, NE;90;63;87;70;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;7;63%;15%;9

Orlando, FL;92;74;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;9;76%;82%;9

Philadelphia, PA;88;76;88;75;A shower or t-storm;S;9;68%;74%;7

Phoenix, AZ;109;89;109;87;Periods of sun, warm;WSW;7;31%;32%;10

Pittsburgh, PA;79;67;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;5;81%;86%;4

Portland, ME;76;69;85;71;Humid with some sun;SW;9;76%;35%;8

Portland, OR;85;58;76;59;Nice with some sun;WNW;5;62%;33%;6

Providence, RI;82;75;89;74;Partly sunny;SSW;9;70%;41%;9

Raleigh, NC;87;74;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;83%;87%;4

Reno, NV;97;64;95;58;Hazy sun and hot;WNW;9;18%;0%;10

Richmond, VA;87;74;86;73;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;8;82%;85%;6

Roswell, NM;97;70;95;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;41%;17%;12

Sacramento, CA;93;58;91;56;Hazy sunshine;S;7;46%;2%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;97;72;93;71;Partly sunny;SSE;10;29%;44%;9

San Antonio, TX;98;70;99;72;Sunshine and warm;SE;5;44%;0%;11

San Diego, CA;82;71;80;69;Sunshine and humid;WSW;7;69%;8%;11

San Francisco, CA;71;55;65;54;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;15;73%;2%;9

Savannah, GA;86;73;86;73;A shower or t-storm;S;10;81%;84%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;57;71;58;Low clouds breaking;SW;12;66%;44%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;83;49;80;65;Mostly sunny;SE;8;71%;20%;9

Spokane, WA;95;59;90;58;Sunny, breezy, nice;SW;13;23%;3%;8

Springfield, IL;84;65;87;65;A t-storm around;SSE;8;65%;64%;10

St. Louis, MO;85;63;90;67;Mostly sunny;S;6;57%;24%;10

Tampa, FL;88;75;90;75;A shower or t-storm;ESE;6;78%;73%;8

Toledo, OH;80;62;85;64;Nice with some sun;SSW;5;61%;39%;8

Tucson, AZ;104;80;102;78;A t-storm around;S;7;42%;55%;11

Tulsa, OK;90;66;93;67;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;50%;0%;10

Vero Beach, FL;88;74;90;76;A shower or t-storm;ESE;12;69%;80%;12

Washington, DC;87;75;87;74;Heavy thunderstorms;S;7;79%;86%;6

Wichita, KS;87;65;94;68;Sunny;SSE;9;47%;2%;10

Wilmington, DE;87;75;87;74;A shower or t-storm;S;11;75%;80%;9

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather