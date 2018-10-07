US Forecast
US Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;65;63;74;54;Mostly cloudy;NNW;7;82%;35%;1
Albuquerque, NM;79;53;72;47;Increasingly windy;NNW;17;39%;82%;4
Anchorage, AK;56;41;52;41;A touch of rain;S;3;83%;67%;0
Asheville, NC;83;67;81;67;A t-storm around;ESE;5;75%;64%;4
Atlanta, GA;88;69;87;70;Partly sunny;E;5;67%;28%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;71;67;80;70;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;8;88%;16%;3
Austin, TX;87;74;86;72;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;74%;74%;4
Baltimore, MD;75;70;86;72;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;2;74%;18%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;87;72;89;72;A shower or t-storm;ESE;7;73%;61%;6
Billings, MT;58;37;44;35;Bit of rain, snow;ENE;8;84%;69%;1
Birmingham, AL;90;69;89;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;62%;30%;5
Bismarck, ND;40;30;40;34;A little p.m. rain;ENE;7;81%;79%;1
Boise, ID;58;38;63;37;Partly sunny;NNW;9;49%;0%;4
Boston, MA;64;60;79;58;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;8;76%;44%;2
Bridgeport, CT;66;63;79;64;Warmer;W;7;79%;70%;2
Buffalo, NY;73;62;65;57;A shower or two;ENE;7;92%;68%;1
Burlington, VT;64;53;60;47;Mostly cloudy;NNE;8;79%;33%;1
Caribou, ME;53;43;54;32;Mostly cloudy;N;7;67%;11%;2
Casper, WY;55;33;41;28;Rain/snow showers;NNE;14;96%;91%;1
Charleston, SC;89;72;87;75;Humid with a t-storm;E;7;73%;79%;5
Charleston, WV;89;68;89;68;Partial sunshine;E;3;72%;44%;4
Charlotte, NC;86;70;86;69;A t-storm in spots;E;5;77%;65%;3
Cheyenne, WY;49;35;43;33;Chilly with rain;E;10;96%;88%;1
Chicago, IL;69;59;65;62;Spotty showers;ESE;11;89%;84%;1
Cleveland, OH;82;64;74;65;A p.m. shower or two;ESE;7;83%;75%;1
Columbia, SC;90;71;89;72;A shower or t-storm;E;4;69%;60%;4
Columbus, OH;86;66;85;67;Partial sunshine;SE;5;72%;44%;3
Concord, NH;61;56;73;52;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;3;83%;67%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;72;86;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;13;73%;74%;2
Denver, CO;58;40;60;40;A little rain;WSW;7;82%;87%;1
Des Moines, IA;60;46;57;55;Rain and drizzle;E;8;92%;93%;1
Detroit, MI;77;58;63;58;A little rain;NE;6;85%;83%;1
Dodge City, KS;49;41;59;55;Cloudy, a t-storm;SSE;10;92%;89%;1
Duluth, MN;46;43;47;43;Mostly cloudy;ENE;11;76%;75%;1
El Paso, TX;89;65;83;61;Partly sunny;WSW;14;40%;25%;6
Fairbanks, AK;48;26;42;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;W;4;54%;68%;1
Fargo, ND;43;33;48;40;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;79%;75%;2
Grand Junction, CO;54;47;55;42;Occasional rain;NNW;7;83%;89%;1
Grand Rapids, MI;69;54;60;55;Rain tapering off;E;8;87%;87%;1
Hartford, CT;65;60;80;61;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;6;78%;82%;2
Helena, MT;49;39;50;33;Rather cloudy;WSW;7;67%;29%;2
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;77;A shower in the p.m.;ENE;9;67%;61%;6
Houston, TX;90;77;88;76;A shower or t-storm;ESE;14;77%;66%;5
Indianapolis, IN;87;68;86;69;Partly sunny;SSE;5;69%;37%;4
Jackson, MS;86;68;90;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;66%;7%;5
Jacksonville, FL;88;73;88;76;A morning t-storm;E;10;69%;82%;5
Juneau, AK;50;41;51;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;E;6;88%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;60;53;70;66;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;5;84%;93%;1
Knoxville, TN;87;67;87;67;Clouds and sunshine;SSE;4;70%;44%;4
Las Vegas, NV;75;59;75;58;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;29%;11%;4
Lexington, KY;86;68;87;69;A t-storm around;ESE;4;69%;55%;4
Little Rock, AR;89;71;86;68;Clouds and sun;SE;6;72%;34%;2
Long Beach, CA;74;63;70;61;Misty in the morning;ESE;7;77%;48%;4
Los Angeles, CA;77;61;70;59;Misty in the morning;SSW;5;74%;47%;5
Louisville, KY;89;69;89;70;Partly sunny;SE;5;63%;44%;4
Madison, WI;57;48;55;52;A little p.m. rain;ENE;9;85%;91%;1
Memphis, TN;90;71;90;71;Partly sunny;SE;7;63%;26%;5
Miami, FL;87;80;87;80;A morning t-storm;E;12;68%;82%;6
Milwaukee, WI;62;53;59;56;A little p.m. rain;ENE;13;86%;85%;1
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;51;41;54;46;A little p.m. rain;E;9;74%;86%;1
Mobile, AL;91;73;90;74;Partly sunny;E;7;67%;39%;6
Montgomery, AL;88;68;87;70;Mostly sunny;E;7;64%;28%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;49;46;52;38;Mostly cloudy, windy;SE;32;87%;57%;1
Nashville, TN;90;69;90;68;Partial sunshine;ESE;5;64%;38%;4
New Orleans, LA;88;76;87;76;Humid with a t-storm;ESE;9;72%;66%;6
New York, NY;68;67;81;67;Humid and warmer;WSW;7;74%;67%;2
Newark, NJ;68;66;82;67;Warmer;WSW;6;76%;67%;2
Norfolk, VA;81;70;84;70;Mostly sunny;SE;6;79%;30%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;74;60;78;69;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;88%;80%;2
Olympia, WA;60;40;55;48;Cooler;S;4;88%;82%;1
Omaha, NE;56;46;56;54;Drizzle to rain;ESE;9;81%;92%;1
Orlando, FL;90;73;88;75;A shower or t-storm;E;12;70%;73%;5
Philadelphia, PA;72;68;83;70;Warmer;SSW;6;73%;21%;3
Phoenix, AZ;86;64;78;61;Thunderstorms;N;15;60%;75%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;82;67;85;66;Clouds and sun;S;5;71%;53%;4
Portland, ME;59;55;68;50;Partly sunny;NNE;6;93%;32%;2
Portland, OR;63;46;58;52;Mostly cloudy;S;4;84%;66%;1
Providence, RI;65;57;78;59;A shower in the p.m.;NNW;7;80%;82%;2
Raleigh, NC;81;69;86;69;Partly sunny;ENE;5;77%;25%;2
Reno, NV;60;40;60;37;Sunny, but cool;NW;5;38%;0%;5
Richmond, VA;82;68;86;69;Partly sunny;SE;5;77%;14%;3
Roswell, NM;74;59;82;56;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;61%;33%;5
Sacramento, CA;81;57;81;57;Partly sunny, breezy;N;14;30%;2%;4
Salt Lake City, UT;60;46;55;41;A touch of rain;NW;12;72%;86%;1
San Antonio, TX;89;75;87;74;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;76%;73%;2
San Diego, CA;70;66;73;62;Mist in the morning;S;8;67%;56%;2
San Francisco, CA;71;60;76;60;Mostly sunny;N;9;43%;2%;4
Savannah, GA;89;71;87;74;Humid with a t-storm;E;7;76%;80%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;60;47;57;50;Rain and drizzle;S;6;78%;81%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;50;37;51;46;A little p.m. rain;ENE;11;78%;88%;1
Spokane, WA;58;35;60;38;Partly sunny;SSE;2;60%;1%;3
Springfield, IL;84;61;80;67;A morning t-storm;E;5;82%;69%;1
St. Louis, MO;89;68;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;71%;67%;3
Tampa, FL;90;72;90;75;A t-storm around;ENE;8;71%;45%;6
Toledo, OH;84;59;72;60;Spotty showers;NE;2;83%;87%;1
Tucson, AZ;87;64;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;14;43%;87%;5
Tulsa, OK;84;65;80;72;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;87%;84%;1
Vero Beach, FL;87;75;86;78;A morning t-storm;E;12;72%;84%;6
Washington, DC;76;70;87;70;Warmer with some sun;S;5;72%;13%;3
Wichita, KS;51;51;68;64;Cloudy with t-storms;SE;7;93%;93%;1
Wilmington, DE;72;68;83;70;Humid and warmer;S;7;78%;21%;3
