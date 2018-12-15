US Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;46;27;33;30;A bit of ice;NNW;3;78%;82%;1

Albuquerque, NM;50;30;55;35;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;31%;1%;3

Anchorage, AK;22;19;26;21;A bit of p.m. snow;NNW;8;83%;88%;0

Asheville, NC;51;40;51;37;Fog in the morning;NW;10;79%;80%;1

Atlanta, GA;54;46;54;41;Mostly sunny;NW;8;74%;9%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;50;46;48;39;Rain and drizzle;NNW;17;83%;90%;1

Austin, TX;65;39;68;46;Inc. clouds;SW;1;44%;3%;3

Baltimore, MD;52;45;46;39;Periods of rain;NW;7;80%;74%;1

Baton Rouge, LA;54;44;64;44;Partly sunny;N;5;69%;3%;3

Billings, MT;54;29;50;34;Partly sunny, mild;WSW;8;48%;2%;2

Birmingham, AL;51;46;57;37;Partial sunshine;NNW;7;72%;4%;2

Bismarck, ND;48;25;40;22;Plenty of sun;SE;6;62%;2%;2

Boise, ID;44;31;46;38;Partly sunny;ESE;9;59%;66%;2

Boston, MA;53;38;43;36;A little p.m. rain;NE;11;73%;92%;1

Bridgeport, CT;50;35;39;33;Colder with rain;N;13;83%;88%;1

Buffalo, NY;41;33;40;32;Partly sunny;WSW;6;70%;37%;1

Burlington, VT;43;23;36;29;Periods of sun;SSE;3;77%;34%;1

Caribou, ME;38;17;30;17;Mostly sunny;SSE;2;75%;21%;2

Casper, WY;48;28;46;32;Sunny;SSW;20;43%;1%;2

Charleston, SC;66;50;63;45;Periods of sun;W;8;66%;3%;3

Charleston, WV;56;47;50;40;Spotty showers;WSW;6;86%;75%;1

Charlotte, NC;55;42;61;39;Partly sunny;WNW;7;64%;8%;3

Cheyenne, WY;50;30;52;31;Sunny and mild;WSW;8;30%;2%;2

Chicago, IL;44;31;45;29;Fog in the morning;WNW;8;58%;1%;2

Cleveland, OH;43;38;44;33;Fog in the morning;SW;8;80%;13%;1

Columbia, SC;62;45;62;41;Mostly sunny;W;6;63%;4%;3

Columbus, OH;48;42;48;32;Decreasing clouds;W;8;82%;13%;2

Concord, NH;51;24;38;29;Colder;NE;6;76%;75%;1

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;59;36;65;41;Partly sunny;WNW;7;45%;1%;3

Denver, CO;55;31;59;31;Sunny and mild;SSW;5;26%;0%;2

Des Moines, IA;52;29;45;24;Partly sunny;NW;9;67%;1%;2

Detroit, MI;41;33;43;31;Areas of morning fog;WSW;5;71%;5%;2

Dodge City, KS;56;25;56;28;Mostly sunny, mild;ESE;10;46%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;42;31;39;19;Fog in the morning;WNW;10;70%;2%;2

El Paso, TX;59;39;60;42;A thick cloud cover;SE;5;22%;44%;1

Fairbanks, AK;-4;-17;-9;-14;Mostly cloudy;N;4;94%;34%;0

Fargo, ND;45;25;34;15;Plenty of sun;N;9;76%;0%;2

Grand Junction, CO;42;21;45;23;Plenty of sun;NNE;4;60%;0%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;42;27;42;30;Fog in the morning;W;6;69%;5%;2

Hartford, CT;51;34;36;33;Rain, some ice early;N;9;79%;89%;1

Helena, MT;42;24;43;26;Partly sunny;SW;4;58%;1%;2

Honolulu, HI;81;70;82;69;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;11;60%;8%;4

Houston, TX;62;42;67;49;Inc. clouds;SW;4;60%;3%;3

Indianapolis, IN;44;36;49;30;Mostly sunny;W;6;63%;5%;2

Jackson, MS;51;40;61;40;Partly sunny;NNW;4;74%;0%;3

Jacksonville, FL;70;52;66;46;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;8;63%;6%;3

Juneau, AK;28;25;36;35;Snow, not as cold;E;11;90%;88%;0

Kansas City, MO;55;32;54;27;Mostly sunny, mild;NW;6;48%;1%;2

Knoxville, TN;55;45;51;38;A shower in the a.m.;SW;7;81%;58%;1

Las Vegas, NV;62;40;64;44;Mostly sunny;NE;4;26%;2%;3

Lexington, KY;53;43;49;35;Decreasing clouds;WSW;8;85%;26%;2

Little Rock, AR;52;38;60;36;Not as cool;W;5;69%;5%;3

Long Beach, CA;74;48;69;53;Partly sunny, nice;E;4;61%;25%;3

Los Angeles, CA;72;49;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;4;39%;4%;3

Louisville, KY;52;43;54;35;Turning sunny;WSW;8;63%;6%;2

Madison, WI;45;25;43;25;Fog in the morning;WNW;7;58%;2%;2

Memphis, TN;48;40;58;37;Not as cool;W;5;71%;3%;3

Miami, FL;79;66;78;60;Partly sunny;NW;7;60%;16%;2

Milwaukee, WI;44;29;43;27;Areas of morning fog;WNW;8;66%;2%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;42;29;39;20;Fog in the morning;NW;9;76%;0%;2

Mobile, AL;59;46;62;44;Partly sunny;NNW;7;70%;3%;3

Montgomery, AL;53;44;57;42;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;78%;4%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;23;20;26;16;Periods of sun;ESE;27;41%;69%;1

Nashville, TN;55;42;56;36;Clearing;W;6;63%;5%;3

New Orleans, LA;57;48;60;49;Partly sunny;N;7;72%;3%;3

New York, NY;52;39;41;37;Rain, windy, cooler;N;22;79%;89%;0

Newark, NJ;51;37;40;36;Rain, breezy, colder;N;14;81%;88%;1

Norfolk, VA;66;49;55;38;Areas of morning fog;WNW;8;81%;32%;1

Oklahoma City, OK;56;34;56;31;Sun and some clouds;N;6;46%;3%;3

Olympia, WA;49;42;53;45;Windy with rain;S;16;91%;88%;0

Omaha, NE;43;26;45;20;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;66%;1%;2

Orlando, FL;69;57;71;49;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;72%;27%;4

Philadelphia, PA;52;40;43;37;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNW;14;83%;86%;1

Phoenix, AZ;71;47;71;49;Mostly sunny, nice;E;4;23%;0%;3

Pittsburgh, PA;49;41;45;33;Rain, mainly early;W;5;83%;71%;1

Portland, ME;47;29;37;31;Partly sunny, colder;NNE;9;69%;75%;1

Portland, OR;51;46;53;46;Cloudy, rain, windy;S;16;78%;91%;0

Providence, RI;50;36;41;35;Cooler, p.m. rain;NNE;10;75%;92%;1

Raleigh, NC;53;46;59;41;Partly sunny;WNW;7;72%;14%;2

Reno, NV;48;31;50;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;14;47%;67%;1

Richmond, VA;52;47;49;34;Showers around;NW;6;94%;72%;1

Roswell, NM;57;33;58;36;Mainly cloudy;W;4;39%;26%;1

Sacramento, CA;58;47;59;49;Rain developing;SSE;10;74%;98%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;44;26;46;30;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;64%;3%;2

San Antonio, TX;70;36;69;45;Inc. clouds;SSW;4;39%;1%;3

San Diego, CA;71;50;68;53;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;69%;0%;3

San Francisco, CA;60;56;61;52;Occasional rain;W;14;82%;94%;1

Savannah, GA;69;47;63;44;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;74%;2%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;52;45;53;46;Windy with rain;S;16;75%;92%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;47;29;44;21;Mostly sunny, mild;NNW;8;67%;0%;2

Spokane, WA;42;33;44;39;Periods of rain;SE;3;88%;89%;1

Springfield, IL;49;24;50;26;Mostly sunny, mild;WNW;8;67%;2%;2

St. Louis, MO;48;30;54;29;Mostly sunny;NW;6;53%;2%;2

Tampa, FL;70;59;71;49;Partial sunshine;NW;5;80%;11%;3

Toledo, OH;41;33;44;29;Areas of morning fog;W;3;77%;5%;2

Tucson, AZ;68;48;69;44;Partial sunshine;ESE;5;23%;2%;3

Tulsa, OK;56;30;58;29;Partly sunny;N;4;50%;3%;3

Vero Beach, FL;75;56;75;48;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;8;70%;6%;4

Washington, DC;52;46;48;38;A little rain;NW;8;80%;67%;1

Wichita, KS;56;27;56;26;Mostly sunny, mild;N;7;54%;5%;2

Wilmington, DE;52;41;44;36;Rain, breezy, cooler;NNW;15;83%;87%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather