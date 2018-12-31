US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, January 1, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;42;38;49;17;Mostly cloudy;NW;14;67%;50%;1
Albuquerque, NM;33;20;29;16;A little snow;ENE;21;74%;90%;1
Anchorage, AK;41;33;42;30;Rain and snow shower;SE;10;72%;63%;0
Asheville, NC;62;54;61;42;Clouds and sun, warm;NW;8;66%;31%;2
Atlanta, GA;70;59;64;46;A little a.m. rain;NW;6;76%;65%;1
Atlantic City, NJ;51;48;60;37;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;19;65%;7%;2
Austin, TX;64;39;51;39;Cooler;N;8;65%;60%;3
Baltimore, MD;49;47;60;37;Partly sunny;NW;10;59%;6%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;74;55;66;54;Partly sunny;NNE;6;68%;52%;2
Billings, MT;9;-1;22;18;Clouds and sun, cold;WSW;20;54%;5%;2
Birmingham, AL;71;56;64;46;Partly sunny;N;6;71%;37%;3
Bismarck, ND;-1;-18;9;4;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;10;82%;0%;2
Boise, ID;35;13;30;18;Mostly cloudy;ESE;5;61%;0%;2
Boston, MA;45;38;58;23;Windy, not as cool;WNW;22;55%;7%;2
Bridgeport, CT;44;40;57;26;Windy;NW;20;62%;8%;2
Buffalo, NY;43;37;42;18;Showers of rain/snow;NNW;15;75%;61%;0
Burlington, VT;39;35;43;8;Showers of rain/snow;NNW;15;76%;59%;0
Caribou, ME;23;18;33;-5;Snow, heavy early;NW;11;82%;84%;0
Casper, WY;5;-10;14;5;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;15;66%;1%;2
Charleston, SC;68;63;73;61;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;86%;68%;1
Charleston, WV;66;51;54;36;Cooler;NW;6;70%;39%;1
Charlotte, NC;65;63;69;47;Mostly cloudy, warm;NNE;6;73%;30%;1
Cheyenne, WY;10;-2;15;6;Partly sunny;WNW;7;59%;7%;2
Chicago, IL;40;30;33;24;Morning flurries;NW;13;74%;60%;0
Cleveland, OH;53;39;41;29;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;13;78%;72%;0
Columbia, SC;70;65;72;54;A little rain;WNW;7;79%;81%;1
Columbus, OH;60;39;42;28;Cloudy and cooler;NW;8;75%;27%;1
Concord, NH;39;32;49;14;Mostly cloudy;NW;16;71%;14%;1
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;60;32;43;33;Partly sunny, cooler;N;15;67%;28%;1
Denver, CO;21;2;19;9;Cold with some sun;S;6;76%;16%;2
Des Moines, IA;35;11;18;8;Colder;WNW;10;68%;1%;1
Detroit, MI;42;35;38;23;Cloudy;NNW;8;73%;30%;0
Dodge City, KS;32;8;19;10;Colder;NW;14;63%;8%;1
Duluth, MN;27;-5;10;-3;Partly sunny;SW;6;62%;2%;2
El Paso, TX;52;31;51;29;Periods of sun, cool;E;9;41%;27%;3
Fairbanks, AK;33;13;30;18;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;68%;44%;0
Fargo, ND;2;-21;-5;-9;Mostly sunny, frigid;S;8;77%;0%;2
Grand Junction, CO;24;10;22;4;Cold with some sun;ENE;4;76%;27%;2
Grand Rapids, MI;39;30;33;19;Cloudy;NNW;8;71%;52%;0
Hartford, CT;44;38;57;25;Windy;NW;16;59%;12%;2
Helena, MT;15;0;24;15;Not as cold;SE;5;59%;0%;1
Honolulu, HI;82;74;83;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;62%;30%;4
Houston, TX;61;43;62;49;Fog in the morning;NE;7;66%;60%;3
Indianapolis, IN;58;36;40;28;Cloudy and colder;NNW;7;82%;12%;1
Jackson, MS;72;50;61;46;Some sun;NNE;5;77%;68%;3
Jacksonville, FL;80;63;80;60;Fog in the morning;SW;6;72%;12%;3
Juneau, AK;41;38;46;38;Breezy with rain;SSE;19;95%;100%;0
Kansas City, MO;40;18;24;17;Colder;NW;8;64%;6%;2
Knoxville, TN;68;52;60;42;Periods of sun, mild;N;6;68%;13%;2
Las Vegas, NV;49;31;46;26;Mostly sunny, cold;N;10;22%;0%;3
Lexington, KY;66;42;47;36;Cooler;NW;7;82%;28%;1
Little Rock, AR;54;39;49;35;Rather cloudy;NNE;7;69%;25%;1
Long Beach, CA;64;42;64;38;Sunny and windy;NE;16;22%;0%;3
Los Angeles, CA;63;42;61;38;Sunny and breezy;N;15;23%;2%;3
Louisville, KY;68;44;47;37;Cloudy and cooler;NNW;7;69%;28%;1
Madison, WI;35;20;24;14;Cloudy and colder;W;7;71%;8%;1
Memphis, TN;70;41;50;38;Cooler;NNE;9;79%;22%;1
Miami, FL;81;74;82;72;Some sun, a shower;E;9;72%;81%;4
Milwaukee, WI;39;25;27;17;Cloudy and colder;NW;11;68%;26%;0
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;31;2;10;-3;Much colder;SW;7;64%;0%;1
Mobile, AL;70;65;70;59;A little rain;NNE;5;91%;81%;1
Montgomery, AL;72;61;65;53;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;84%;44%;1
Mt. Washington, NH;19;16;27;-7;Very windy;NW;48;98%;59%;0
Nashville, TN;70;43;51;38;Cooler;N;6;75%;12%;1
New Orleans, LA;75;61;66;60;Partly sunny;NNE;7;89%;44%;1
New York, NY;47;46;59;30;Windy;NW;22;54%;5%;2
Newark, NJ;45;42;59;29;Windy, not as cool;NW;16;56%;7%;2
Norfolk, VA;61;58;69;42;Partly sunny;N;9;68%;19%;2
Oklahoma City, OK;50;20;31;22;Partly sunny, colder;NNE;12;67%;10%;3
Olympia, WA;45;24;41;27;Mostly cloudy;S;1;84%;7%;1
Omaha, NE;33;3;17;7;Partly sunny, colder;NW;14;57%;3%;2
Orlando, FL;82;65;82;65;Fog in the morning;SE;4;70%;27%;4
Philadelphia, PA;48;46;63;34;Windy;WNW;16;56%;8%;2
Phoenix, AZ;53;36;52;33;Partly sunny, cool;N;4;54%;0%;3
Pittsburgh, PA;56;43;49;29;Cloudy;NW;9;67%;57%;1
Portland, ME;40;34;49;18;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;65%;19%;2
Portland, OR;43;29;43;30;Partly sunny;ENE;4;67%;4%;1
Providence, RI;44;38;59;23;Windy;WNW;16;62%;7%;2
Raleigh, NC;64;62;69;46;Mostly cloudy, warm;N;6;77%;27%;1
Reno, NV;33;14;33;17;Mostly sunny, chilly;SW;5;46%;0%;2
Richmond, VA;56;53;67;40;Periods of sun;N;9;61%;9%;2
Roswell, NM;52;25;31;22;Much colder;E;9;82%;71%;1
Sacramento, CA;55;34;54;30;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;40%;1%;2
Salt Lake City, UT;29;10;23;9;Partly sunny, cold;NNE;6;62%;0%;2
San Antonio, TX;63;38;56;41;Cooler;NNE;11;58%;60%;3
San Diego, CA;62;43;63;38;Sunshine;ENE;8;35%;2%;3
San Francisco, CA;56;43;55;41;Mostly sunny;NE;7;40%;1%;2
Savannah, GA;71;61;78;59;Partly sunny;WSW;7;79%;55%;1
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;43;32;43;32;Rather cloudy;SSE;4;70%;8%;1
Sioux Falls, SD;26;-8;9;-4;Partly sunny;SSW;7;65%;0%;2
Spokane, WA;35;21;32;21;Mostly cloudy;ESE;2;74%;1%;1
Springfield, IL;44;30;35;22;Mostly cloudy;NNW;10;86%;9%;1
St. Louis, MO;50;33;37;26;Colder;NNW;9;76%;7%;1
Tampa, FL;81;64;80;63;Areas of morning fog;NNE;4;82%;27%;4
Toledo, OH;45;37;38;26;A thick cloud cover;NNE;6;87%;32%;0
Tucson, AZ;56;37;48;29;Cold with some sun;NW;5;61%;21%;3
Tulsa, OK;51;23;34;22;Partly sunny, colder;NNE;8;68%;5%;2
Vero Beach, FL;82;64;83;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;73%;18%;4
Washington, DC;50;47;64;39;Clouds and sun;NW;11;55%;4%;2
Wichita, KS;42;15;24;14;Partly sunny, colder;NNE;11;61%;12%;2
Wilmington, DE;49;46;61;34;Windy;WNW;17;55%;6%;2
