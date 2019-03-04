US Forecast
US Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;36;12;26;12;Very cold;WNW;7;48%;44%;4
Albuquerque, NM;61;36;63;39;Partly sunny;S;5;36%;3%;5
Anchorage, AK;30;16;33;24;Cloudy;ENE;4;72%;60%;1
Asheville, NC;36;23;41;18;Mostly sunny, chilly;NW;10;39%;3%;5
Atlanta, GA;44;27;45;25;Mostly sunny, cold;NW;12;31%;3%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;43;25;36;22;Mostly sunny, cold;WNW;11;43%;6%;4
Austin, TX;38;26;48;29;Periods of sun, cold;NNE;7;30%;1%;6
Baltimore, MD;40;22;35;19;Cold with sunshine;WNW;5;43%;27%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;48;31;52;30;Partly sunny, cool;N;9;38%;3%;6
Billings, MT;13;-5;23;6;Partly sunny, cold;NE;7;65%;7%;4
Birmingham, AL;43;24;46;24;Mostly sunny, cold;NW;9;32%;5%;5
Bismarck, ND;13;1;18;-1;Cold with some sun;WNW;16;69%;2%;2
Boise, ID;45;30;51;40;Mostly cloudy;ESE;9;51%;69%;2
Boston, MA;40;18;32;19;Partly sunny, cold;W;9;43%;44%;4
Bridgeport, CT;40;17;31;17;Very cold;W;8;46%;24%;4
Buffalo, NY;19;8;17;9;Snow showers;WSW;18;66%;88%;1
Burlington, VT;30;8;24;10;A snow shower;W;7;49%;67%;1
Caribou, ME;29;10;23;3;Partial sunshine;WSW;10;50%;42%;3
Casper, WY;23;-1;32;15;Partly sunny, cold;SW;12;52%;51%;4
Charleston, SC;59;44;57;34;Showers around;WNW;8;61%;63%;4
Charleston, WV;33;15;33;17;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;9;53%;30%;4
Charlotte, NC;51;33;49;24;Turning sunny;NW;6;46%;5%;5
Cheyenne, WY;21;2;31;14;Partly sunny, cold;WSW;8;56%;20%;4
Chicago, IL;14;8;21;11;Very cold;WNW;18;50%;25%;2
Cleveland, OH;22;11;20;14;A snow shower;W;19;57%;82%;1
Columbia, SC;52;37;53;27;Clouds breaking;NW;6;55%;11%;5
Columbus, OH;23;10;21;9;Brisk and quite cold;W;14;41%;27%;1
Concord, NH;36;8;28;10;Partly sunny, cold;W;8;47%;39%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;32;21;45;27;Mostly sunny, cold;NNW;9;33%;0%;5
Denver, CO;23;8;35;19;Partly sunny;NW;7;58%;8%;5
Des Moines, IA;11;3;18;3;Partly sunny, cold;W;18;66%;0%;4
Detroit, MI;20;9;21;10;Snow showers;W;12;54%;68%;1
Dodge City, KS;16;4;30;15;Mostly sunny, cold;SSE;9;54%;0%;5
Duluth, MN;12;3;16;4;Brisk and very cold;WSW;16;57%;20%;1
El Paso, TX;67;38;72;42;Partly sunny;ESE;9;28%;0%;6
Fairbanks, AK;23;-2;24;12;Partly sunny;NE;5;68%;26%;2
Fargo, ND;10;0;15;2;Clouds and sun, cold;W;19;81%;15%;2
Grand Junction, CO;47;28;51;37;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;54%;67%;5
Grand Rapids, MI;13;11;19;10;Snow showers;WNW;14;64%;89%;1
Hartford, CT;41;15;31;17;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;7;47%;39%;4
Helena, MT;-3;-10;18;4;Partly sunny, cold;SW;3;56%;28%;4
Honolulu, HI;78;65;79;66;Mostly cloudy;NE;16;56%;36%;3
Houston, TX;43;32;51;35;Periods of sun;NNE;9;39%;2%;6
Indianapolis, IN;17;10;22;11;Breezy and very cold;WNW;17;58%;18%;4
Jackson, MS;39;23;46;25;Mostly sunny, cold;N;9;40%;2%;5
Jacksonville, FL;67;47;61;36;Showers around;NW;14;52%;69%;5
Juneau, AK;36;16;33;16;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;3;59%;0%;2
Kansas City, MO;18;10;25;12;Sunny and cold;W;16;55%;1%;4
Knoxville, TN;36;21;39;20;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;8;36%;3%;5
Las Vegas, NV;68;49;71;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;35%;78%;2
Lexington, KY;28;11;30;14;Very cold;WNW;14;52%;2%;4
Little Rock, AR;36;21;44;23;Sunny, but cold;NW;8;30%;0%;5
Long Beach, CA;63;49;65;55;Afternoon rain;E;5;70%;92%;3
Los Angeles, CA;64;50;66;55;Afternoon rain;E;5;72%;92%;3
Louisville, KY;27;14;30;16;Breezy and very cold;WNW;14;51%;0%;4
Madison, WI;8;3;17;3;Frigid;W;16;57%;24%;1
Memphis, TN;32;21;41;21;Sunny, but cold;NNW;10;35%;0%;5
Miami, FL;88;70;83;58;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;64%;47%;4
Milwaukee, WI;11;6;19;8;Brisk and very cold;W;18;53%;31%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;9;2;16;3;Mostly cloudy, cold;W;18;67%;7%;2
Mobile, AL;49;34;54;32;Partly sunny, cool;NNW;10;37%;6%;6
Montgomery, AL;45;29;47;27;Partly sunny, cold;NNW;8;35%;3%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;15;-12;-1;-12;Windy and frigid;W;30;86%;57%;2
Nashville, TN;33;17;40;18;Sunny, but cold;NNW;8;35%;0%;5
New Orleans, LA;50;38;52;40;Clouds and sun, cool;N;11;42%;5%;6
New York, NY;40;20;32;19;Mostly sunny;W;9;43%;16%;4
Newark, NJ;40;18;31;17;Sunshine, very cold;W;9;45%;20%;4
Norfolk, VA;47;32;42;26;Clouds breaking;WNW;6;53%;15%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;27;17;43;22;Very cold;E;9;38%;0%;5
Olympia, WA;46;20;47;28;Partly sunny;NNE;6;48%;15%;3
Omaha, NE;13;5;19;2;Lots of sun, cold;W;17;60%;0%;4
Orlando, FL;84;57;64;43;Cooler;NW;9;64%;45%;4
Philadelphia, PA;39;20;32;18;Very cold;WNW;8;42%;14%;4
Phoenix, AZ;75;51;80;57;Partly sunny;NE;4;30%;4%;5
Pittsburgh, PA;27;11;23;13;A p.m. snow shower;W;11;55%;51%;3
Portland, ME;39;18;29;17;Partly sunny, colder;W;10;44%;44%;4
Portland, OR;43;25;46;33;Partly sunny;ENE;9;51%;33%;3
Providence, RI;41;14;31;16;Quite cold;WSW;7;51%;37%;4
Raleigh, NC;51;30;45;25;Clouds breaking;NW;5;52%;13%;3
Reno, NV;49;33;47;39;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;64%;87%;2
Richmond, VA;47;23;45;22;Turning sunny;NW;6;38%;15%;4
Roswell, NM;36;18;52;25;Partly sunny;SSE;10;41%;0%;5
Sacramento, CA;61;47;55;53;Becoming rainy;SSE;9;91%;92%;1
Salt Lake City, UT;45;30;54;43;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;49%;67%;4
San Antonio, TX;39;29;52;32;Partly sunny;NE;9;35%;0%;6
San Diego, CA;66;51;68;59;A shower in the p.m.;E;6;62%;82%;4
San Francisco, CA;58;49;56;55;Becoming rainy;S;8;89%;93%;1
Savannah, GA;62;43;58;31;Showers around;WNW;14;58%;66%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;31;48;34;Partly sunny, chilly;NE;9;39%;27%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;8;2;13;-1;Partly sunny, cold;WNW;18;73%;0%;4
Spokane, WA;32;9;36;27;Clouds and sun, cold;ENE;4;61%;60%;3
Springfield, IL;15;8;23;11;Sunshine, very cold;WNW;18;59%;1%;3
St. Louis, MO;22;12;28;14;Sunny and very cold;WNW;16;51%;1%;4
Tampa, FL;77;56;63;41;Cooler;NNW;8;77%;60%;3
Toledo, OH;20;9;21;13;Brisk and quite cold;WNW;14;60%;80%;1
Tucson, AZ;74;47;83;53;Partly sunny, warm;SE;6;24%;0%;5
Tulsa, OK;26;16;41;19;Sunny, but very cold;NNE;6;39%;1%;5
Vero Beach, FL;85;61;72;47;Cooler;NW;14;74%;56%;3
Washington, DC;42;22;40;21;Mostly sunny, cold;NW;7;39%;22%;4
Wichita, KS;22;8;32;14;Mostly sunny, cold;S;9;55%;2%;5
Wilmington, DE;38;19;33;18;Sunshine, very cold;WNW;10;43%;12%;4
