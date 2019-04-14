US Forecast

US Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;65;58;63;34;Spotty showers;WNW;16;66%;66%;2

Albuquerque, NM;72;45;77;51;Sunshine and breezy;SSW;14;20%;1%;9

Anchorage, AK;49;33;51;33;Brilliant sunshine;SE;4;62%;25%;4

Asheville, NC;68;40;57;38;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;16;51%;8%;9

Atlanta, GA;76;43;66;45;Not as warm;NW;13;45%;2%;9

Atlantic City, NJ;71;55;60;42;Windy;WNW;22;63%;60%;6

Austin, TX;73;51;82;61;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;13;43%;42%;10

Baltimore, MD;73;59;60;44;Windy and cooler;WNW;17;43%;40%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;65;45;76;50;Sunny and warmer;S;5;52%;5%;10

Billings, MT;54;38;58;40;Mostly cloudy;E;8;42%;55%;5

Birmingham, AL;72;43;69;47;Plenty of sunshine;SE;6;48%;4%;9

Bismarck, ND;50;34;62;33;Variable cloudiness;SW;11;43%;15%;5

Boise, ID;54;38;58;42;A shower or two;SW;7;63%;84%;2

Boston, MA;65;51;68;42;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;20;70%;77%;2

Bridgeport, CT;63;55;63;39;Rain, then a shower;WNW;20;68%;65%;3

Buffalo, NY;47;38;42;32;Snow and rain;W;14;82%;70%;3

Burlington, VT;54;42;61;35;Rain tapering off;NW;12;68%;84%;1

Caribou, ME;51;37;46;34;Rain at times;NW;8;77%;82%;1

Casper, WY;59;36;58;35;Mostly cloudy;SSW;16;62%;75%;3

Charleston, SC;80;59;72;52;Turning sunny, nice;NW;12;47%;1%;9

Charleston, WV;78;41;53;38;Rather cloudy;SW;14;59%;19%;3

Charlotte, NC;75;50;66;42;Turning sunny;NNW;10;49%;0%;9

Cheyenne, WY;55;35;62;37;Sun and clouds;W;18;40%;30%;5

Chicago, IL;37;32;49;44;Partly sunny;SE;8;53%;29%;7

Cleveland, OH;55;38;48;41;Rain/snow showers;W;20;65%;64%;5

Columbia, SC;80;54;71;45;Turning sunny;N;9;44%;2%;9

Columbus, OH;74;37;53;39;Cooler with clearing;SW;15;64%;13%;5

Concord, NH;65;45;65;34;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;14;71%;63%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;67;50;80;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;19;49%;6%;9

Denver, CO;65;43;72;45;Breezy with some sun;SSW;14;27%;8%;8

Des Moines, IA;51;34;66;49;Sunshine;SE;14;52%;27%;7

Detroit, MI;41;35;52;37;Decreasing clouds;W;12;52%;28%;6

Dodge City, KS;69;40;85;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;11;36%;5%;8

Duluth, MN;40;24;42;33;Partly sunny;ENE;6;69%;44%;4

El Paso, TX;79;53;87;60;Warmer with sunshine;W;6;13%;0%;10

Fairbanks, AK;51;25;51;30;Mostly cloudy;N;4;48%;32%;1

Fargo, ND;41;33;48;36;Partly sunny;S;13;75%;43%;3

Grand Junction, CO;68;46;73;50;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;26%;11%;8

Grand Rapids, MI;37;31;48;35;Partly sunny, chilly;S;8;62%;59%;7

Hartford, CT;76;58;67;38;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;17;64%;58%;3

Helena, MT;51;31;52;32;Mostly cloudy;WNW;9;45%;43%;2

Honolulu, HI;84;70;84;69;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;56%;33%;11

Houston, TX;73;52;80;63;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;8;51%;9%;10

Indianapolis, IN;51;33;56;45;Partial sunshine;S;8;57%;21%;7

Jackson, MS;59;41;74;49;Warmer with sunshine;SE;3;54%;6%;9

Jacksonville, FL;88;59;77;53;Not as warm;NNW;11;47%;1%;10

Juneau, AK;48;33;51;34;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;63%;66%;1

Kansas City, MO;59;44;77;60;Sunny and warmer;S;14;46%;17%;8

Knoxville, TN;81;42;62;42;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;8;48%;6%;8

Las Vegas, NV;84;59;83;57;Mostly sunny;SW;13;18%;27%;9

Lexington, KY;76;38;57;44;Partly sunny, cooler;SSW;11;60%;13%;8

Little Rock, AR;59;41;74;54;Sunny and warmer;S;8;52%;12%;9

Long Beach, CA;74;53;68;56;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;7;63%;29%;8

Los Angeles, CA;75;53;69;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;63%;30%;9

Louisville, KY;75;38;60;47;Partly sunny, cooler;SSE;8;53%;9%;8

Madison, WI;39;27;55;42;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;46%;61%;6

Memphis, TN;52;41;72;54;Sunny and warmer;S;6;51%;8%;9

Miami, FL;86;76;86;72;Partly sunny;NE;8;63%;29%;8

Milwaukee, WI;37;29;51;41;Partly sunny;SSW;8;47%;58%;7

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;46;28;53;38;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;55%;64%;3

Mobile, AL;74;47;75;52;Sunny and delightful;E;6;47%;4%;10

Montgomery, AL;78;44;68;48;Sunny;NNW;6;51%;3%;9

Mt. Washington, NH;37;33;41;9;A bit of rain;NW;34;99%;71%;2

Nashville, TN;72;38;66;48;Abundant sunshine;SSE;6;47%;9%;8

New Orleans, LA;65;52;74;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;5;50%;5%;10

New York, NY;70;58;64;43;A little a.m. rain;WNW;21;56%;55%;3

Newark, NJ;68;61;65;40;Occasional a.m. rain;WNW;17;53%;55%;3

Norfolk, VA;81;64;67;46;Cooler;NW;15;48%;16%;7

Oklahoma City, OK;64;49;79;58;Increasingly windy;S;18;52%;5%;9

Olympia, WA;49;35;56;37;Rather cloudy;SW;4;61%;68%;2

Omaha, NE;56;42;74;51;Sunshine and warmer;SSE;14;46%;22%;7

Orlando, FL;88;65;82;60;Turning sunny;NW;11;47%;2%;10

Philadelphia, PA;74;60;64;41;Windy and cooler;WNW;17;46%;44%;3

Phoenix, AZ;87;64;89;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;16%;10%;9

Pittsburgh, PA;74;40;49;37;Showers of rain/snow;W;20;63%;60%;2

Portland, ME;55;42;59;39;Periods of rain;WNW;14;84%;74%;2

Portland, OR;52;40;53;44;Showers around;NW;5;75%;92%;2

Providence, RI;69;55;67;39;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;16;74%;76%;3

Raleigh, NC;80;56;67;42;Not as warm;NW;11;50%;4%;8

Reno, NV;65;42;59;38;Spotty showers;WSW;12;43%;82%;4

Richmond, VA;80;58;66;40;Cooler;NW;15;43%;12%;8

Roswell, NM;82;47;89;52;Mostly sunny, warm;S;10;20%;10%;10

Sacramento, CA;72;46;58;47;Downpours;S;8;84%;91%;2

Salt Lake City, UT;59;47;57;45;A few showers;ESE;9;72%;91%;2

San Antonio, TX;74;50;82;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;13;54%;7%;10

San Diego, CA;68;55;67;58;Clouds break;SSW;7;66%;27%;6

San Francisco, CA;60;50;58;51;Afternoon rain;WNW;10;74%;90%;2

Savannah, GA;82;57;74;52;Not as warm;NW;13;46%;0%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;49;41;58;43;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;56%;31%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;45;33;58;38;Partly sunny;NNW;10;67%;64%;7

Spokane, WA;51;34;53;33;Rather cloudy;ENE;5;52%;44%;2

Springfield, IL;39;28;60;49;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;61%;12%;7

St. Louis, MO;45;33;67;53;Mostly sunny;S;8;56%;22%;8

Tampa, FL;87;65;78;56;Not as warm;NNW;8;56%;0%;10

Toledo, OH;42;35;54;38;Decreasing clouds;W;11;58%;59%;6

Tucson, AZ;85;56;86;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;17%;3%;10

Tulsa, OK;64;48;80;60;Sunny and warmer;S;14;49%;13%;8

Vero Beach, FL;87;69;83;62;Some sun, less humid;NE;12;57%;4%;10

Washington, DC;76;58;61;43;Windy and cooler;WNW;18;43%;40%;6

Wichita, KS;65;47;80;59;Sunny and breezy;S;17;48%;7%;8

Wilmington, DE;72;58;63;40;Windy with clearing;WNW;19;50%;40%;3

