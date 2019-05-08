US Forecast
US Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;36;64;50;Clouds;SSE;7;40%;59%;3
Albuquerque, NM;64;44;64;43;Mostly cloudy;E;11;52%;78%;6
Anchorage, AK;52;41;55;45;Clouds and sunshine;N;6;62%;81%;3
Asheville, NC;78;61;76;63;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;65%;55%;7
Atlanta, GA;84;64;83;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;60%;44%;6
Atlantic City, NJ;64;54;60;56;Cloudy, p.m. mist;SE;12;87%;47%;2
Austin, TX;76;71;83;54;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;76%;90%;4
Baltimore, MD;68;58;68;63;Mostly cloudy, mist;SE;7;78%;73%;2
Baton Rouge, LA;82;75;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;11;80%;88%;3
Billings, MT;58;39;57;38;Mostly cloudy, cool;SSW;7;42%;27%;5
Birmingham, AL;88;67;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;68%;85%;8
Bismarck, ND;55;30;55;33;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;43%;4%;8
Boise, ID;74;46;67;43;Sunshine and nice;ENE;6;41%;20%;9
Boston, MA;61;45;56;47;Becoming cloudy;SE;8;42%;13%;9
Bridgeport, CT;66;46;57;49;Cloudy and cooler;ESE;9;52%;58%;3
Buffalo, NY;57;48;71;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;14;62%;82%;3
Burlington, VT;56;37;63;48;Becoming cloudy;SSE;5;41%;70%;8
Caribou, ME;48;33;60;42;Clouds and sun;SE;7;42%;62%;7
Casper, WY;40;27;45;24;Rain and snow shower;ESE;11;74%;57%;2
Charleston, SC;80;68;79;67;Clouds and sun;SE;9;65%;44%;8
Charleston, WV;86;64;87;65;A strong t-storm;S;7;54%;80%;9
Charlotte, NC;82;63;82;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;59%;41%;9
Cheyenne, WY;37;28;37;28;A bit of a.m. snow;S;9;88%;70%;2
Chicago, IL;63;59;66;43;Cloudy, a t-storm;N;10;82%;80%;2
Cleveland, OH;60;57;74;58;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;18;70%;89%;3
Columbia, SC;85;64;83;65;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;62%;34%;6
Columbus, OH;79;63;77;61;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;13;71%;84%;4
Concord, NH;65;32;64;43;Becoming cloudy;SE;4;38%;58%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;73;67;73;50;Showers around;N;16;68%;76%;5
Denver, CO;45;31;40;33;A little p.m. rain;SE;6;94%;81%;2
Des Moines, IA;68;41;52;41;Mostly cloudy;N;16;66%;42%;3
Detroit, MI;59;50;70;49;Showers and t-storms;SSW;12;80%;79%;2
Dodge City, KS;60;36;49;34;Rain and drizzle;NNE;18;76%;61%;3
Duluth, MN;40;33;45;34;Bit of rain, snow;NNW;10;69%;61%;2
El Paso, TX;81;57;83;57;Lots of sun, nice;ESE;6;26%;59%;12
Fairbanks, AK;56;42;61;48;Clouds and sun;ENE;6;38%;24%;4
Fargo, ND;50;35;55;30;Mostly cloudy, cool;NNW;15;53%;8%;5
Grand Junction, CO;55;38;61;43;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;49%;54%;4
Grand Rapids, MI;58;52;67;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;11;79%;81%;2
Hartford, CT;70;43;63;49;Cloudy;SE;7;39%;58%;4
Helena, MT;54;34;60;35;Mostly cloudy;SSE;5;45%;17%;6
Honolulu, HI;82;69;85;69;Partly sunny;NE;9;57%;31%;12
Houston, TX;84;76;87;66;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;77%;89%;3
Indianapolis, IN;81;64;70;49;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;80%;86%;2
Jackson, MS;83;71;81;69;Strong thunderstorms;SSE;12;84%;88%;3
Jacksonville, FL;84;68;83;69;A shower in the a.m.;ESE;10;67%;58%;8
Juneau, AK;52;46;60;44;Mostly cloudy;N;7;76%;34%;3
Kansas City, MO;75;45;56;44;Mostly cloudy;NNW;12;65%;44%;3
Knoxville, TN;86;64;84;65;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;9;59%;82%;5
Las Vegas, NV;85;65;73;58;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;45%;82%;7
Lexington, KY;85;67;77;65;Showers and t-storms;S;14;73%;88%;4
Little Rock, AR;74;66;82;54;Rain;NW;8;75%;93%;5
Long Beach, CA;66;60;67;60;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;66%;66%;4
Los Angeles, CA;67;57;66;58;Low clouds breaking;S;5;72%;66%;4
Louisville, KY;87;68;74;61;Thunderstorms;S;12;81%;87%;2
Madison, WI;52;50;57;39;A little a.m. rain;N;9;81%;69%;2
Memphis, TN;88;69;77;63;Severe thunderstorms;SSE;13;90%;88%;3
Miami, FL;87;77;83;75;A couple of t-storms;E;9;79%;95%;6
Milwaukee, WI;51;49;63;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;13;76%;79%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;37;52;41;A little a.m. rain;NNW;16;63%;58%;2
Mobile, AL;84;73;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;75%;69%;7
Montgomery, AL;86;66;83;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;71%;66%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;25;20;38;29;Not as cold;SSE;22;50%;56%;9
Nashville, TN;89;70;77;64;A severe t-storm;S;10;69%;85%;3
New Orleans, LA;83;75;87;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;12;80%;91%;6
New York, NY;70;50;59;52;Cooler;ESE;8;52%;61%;3
Newark, NJ;69;50;58;52;Cooler;ESE;7;54%;62%;3
Norfolk, VA;83;60;79;64;Partly sunny;SSE;8;57%;14%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;75;49;54;42;Mostly cloudy;N;13;82%;23%;3
Olympia, WA;76;46;83;44;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;41%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;55;40;55;40;Mostly cloudy;N;18;64%;39%;3
Orlando, FL;88;71;87;71;Clouds and sun;E;10;64%;57%;6
Philadelphia, PA;68;54;63;58;Afternoon mist;SE;8;69%;53%;2
Phoenix, AZ;86;66;90;68;Partly sunny;WSW;6;23%;4%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;78;60;81;64;Strong thunderstorms;S;9;62%;84%;7
Portland, ME;60;41;55;45;Sun, then clouds;S;8;41%;59%;8
Portland, OR;78;55;84;54;Brilliant sunshine;ENE;9;38%;2%;8
Providence, RI;67;42;63;46;Considerable clouds;SSE;7;39%;16%;5
Raleigh, NC;81;61;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;57%;14%;8
Reno, NV;74;48;68;45;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;34%;39%;10
Richmond, VA;81;61;81;63;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;57%;34%;8
Roswell, NM;83;50;71;44;Mostly sunny;E;10;50%;70%;9
Sacramento, CA;81;53;80;53;Mostly sunny;SW;6;62%;23%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;62;43;63;44;A t-storm in spots;E;10;43%;45%;4
San Antonio, TX;85;73;85;57;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;81%;91%;3
San Diego, CA;65;60;67;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;64%;66%;4
San Francisco, CA;63;54;65;56;Mostly sunny;WSW;10;76%;33%;10
Savannah, GA;82;68;82;67;Sun and clouds;SE;10;68%;44%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;54;81;55;Mostly sunny;N;10;41%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;46;38;55;33;Mostly cloudy;N;18;62%;20%;3
Spokane, WA;73;47;74;45;Warm with sunshine;SSE;6;28%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;82;64;69;45;Showers around;NW;14;78%;87%;3
St. Louis, MO;81;65;69;47;A shower or t-storm;NNW;8;77%;67%;2
Tampa, FL;90;71;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;E;7;71%;63%;8
Toledo, OH;55;51;71;49;Showers and t-storms;SW;12;78%;85%;2
Tucson, AZ;84;59;88;63;Partly sunny;S;7;21%;7%;12
Tulsa, OK;73;53;56;43;Mostly cloudy;NNW;9;89%;36%;3
Vero Beach, FL;85;73;85;71;Partly sunny;ESE;13;71%;75%;9
Washington, DC;73;59;74;64;Mostly cloudy, mist;SSE;6;71%;62%;2
Wichita, KS;71;42;50;39;Rather cloudy;NNW;14;82%;44%;3
Wilmington, DE;68;55;62;59;Afternoon mist;SE;9;75%;77%;2
_____
