US Forecast

US Forecast for Tuesday, May 14, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;53;40;50;41;Occasional rain;NNW;14;74%;84%;2

Albuquerque, NM;76;52;81;55;Mostly sunny;SE;5;33%;6%;12

Anchorage, AK;54;40;57;44;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;60%;32%;3

Asheville, NC;66;46;64;42;Mostly sunny;NW;10;51%;6%;11

Atlanta, GA;74;51;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;8;49%;1%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;53;48;58;46;Spotty showers;NW;14;68%;70%;3

Austin, TX;81;64;83;66;Clouds and sun;S;2;60%;55%;6

Baltimore, MD;55;49;60;48;Mostly cloudy;NW;14;57%;42%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;83;58;84;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;55%;8%;11

Billings, MT;83;53;82;57;Warm with some sun;S;7;45%;36%;9

Birmingham, AL;75;52;73;52;Mostly sunny, nice;N;6;50%;6%;11

Bismarck, ND;78;49;75;51;Clouds and sun;E;8;44%;41%;8

Boise, ID;85;58;83;55;Partly sunny, warm;NW;6;29%;8%;9

Boston, MA;53;43;45;41;Rain and drizzle;NW;16;83%;65%;2

Bridgeport, CT;49;42;52;43;Spotty showers;WNW;16;70%;85%;2

Buffalo, NY;50;42;52;42;A couple of showers;WSW;14;81%;67%;2

Burlington, VT;61;41;50;40;Spotty showers;NNW;8;71%;84%;2

Caribou, ME;61;36;48;36;Occasional rain;NNE;14;63%;85%;2

Casper, WY;75;42;77;46;Clouds and sun, warm;S;12;36%;36%;9

Charleston, SC;82;60;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;7;46%;1%;11

Charleston, WV;60;46;64;44;Variable clouds;NNW;7;57%;15%;4

Charlotte, NC;76;50;71;49;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;44%;1%;11

Cheyenne, WY;74;47;75;48;Partly sunny, warm;W;11;33%;44%;10

Chicago, IL;57;41;65;53;Sun, some clouds;S;7;47%;27%;9

Cleveland, OH;50;44;57;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;15;70%;25%;7

Columbia, SC;81;53;76;51;Mostly sunny;N;6;44%;1%;11

Columbus, OH;57;42;63;45;Clouds and sun, cool;W;8;57%;9%;6

Concord, NH;58;33;46;35;A little rain;NW;9;80%;68%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;62;84;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;56%;3%;11

Denver, CO;79;51;80;52;Nice with some sun;SSW;6;28%;19%;11

Des Moines, IA;65;50;71;55;A morning t-storm;ESE;12;62%;86%;7

Detroit, MI;51;41;65;47;Partly sunny;WSW;7;50%;7%;8

Dodge City, KS;79;52;86;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;52%;36%;11

Duluth, MN;69;43;62;43;Showers around;N;7;59%;86%;5

El Paso, TX;77;57;88;61;Partly sunny, warmer;SE;5;30%;0%;12

Fairbanks, AK;65;41;68;45;Sun and clouds, nice;WNW;5;31%;1%;4

Fargo, ND;73;51;73;44;Variable cloudiness;NNE;10;54%;42%;7

Grand Junction, CO;81;51;84;51;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;25%;14%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;57;37;66;46;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;51%;24%;9

Hartford, CT;53;40;51;41;Rain and drizzle;WNW;15;75%;82%;2

Helena, MT;81;48;78;51;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;38%;21%;9

Honolulu, HI;88;72;87;72;Spotty showers;NE;11;65%;64%;13

Houston, TX;82;65;83;66;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;65%;55%;9

Indianapolis, IN;59;40;68;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;53%;15%;10

Jackson, MS;78;56;80;60;Nice with sunshine;ENE;4;57%;27%;11

Jacksonville, FL;84;65;83;62;Partly sunny;NNE;7;50%;4%;11

Juneau, AK;65;40;61;44;A little p.m. rain;E;8;60%;90%;3

Kansas City, MO;70;54;80;59;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;58%;82%;7

Knoxville, TN;67;46;69;46;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;54%;9%;11

Las Vegas, NV;92;68;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;20%;1%;11

Lexington, KY;58;45;67;47;Partly sunny;W;7;57%;12%;9

Little Rock, AR;75;54;78;59;Lots of sun, nice;SSW;5;64%;12%;11

Long Beach, CA;71;61;75;61;Clouds to sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;71;59;76;59;Clouds to sun;SSE;6;61%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;61;46;70;50;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;51%;17%;10

Madison, WI;65;42;68;52;Partly sunny;SSW;7;52%;64%;8

Memphis, TN;71;54;74;62;Nice with sunshine;SSE;3;59%;30%;10

Miami, FL;88;77;87;74;Couple of t-storms;NNE;8;79%;89%;8

Milwaukee, WI;56;43;67;50;Sun, some clouds;S;7;45%;57%;9

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;66;52;69;51;A shower in the p.m.;S;9;56%;82%;3

Mobile, AL;83;59;83;57;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;50%;5%;11

Montgomery, AL;75;53;73;52;Mostly sunny;N;6;55%;5%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;27;19;23;16;A little snow, cold;NNW;26;96%;91%;2

Nashville, TN;66;46;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;5;51%;21%;11

New Orleans, LA;82;66;82;65;Mostly sunny;SE;9;54%;8%;11

New York, NY;49;44;52;45;Spotty showers;NW;16;73%;78%;2

Newark, NJ;49;44;52;44;Spotty showers;NW;15;74%;79%;2

Norfolk, VA;66;55;68;52;Clouds and sun;NNW;13;51%;30%;5

Oklahoma City, OK;80;59;82;62;Partly sunny;SSW;12;59%;4%;11

Olympia, WA;68;46;60;43;Rain ending, cooler;WSW;9;79%;88%;2

Omaha, NE;72;55;78;59;A morning t-storm;N;11;60%;80%;9

Orlando, FL;84;72;84;67;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;69%;62%;4

Philadelphia, PA;51;46;56;44;Spotty showers;NW;14;65%;68%;3

Phoenix, AZ;92;70;97;72;Mostly sunny;W;6;24%;0%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;55;43;55;42;Mostly cloudy;WNW;14;67%;45%;2

Portland, ME;50;37;44;40;A little rain;NNW;22;86%;83%;2

Portland, OR;71;51;60;49;Rain ending, cooler;S;6;78%;76%;2

Providence, RI;53;42;49;40;Rain and drizzle;NW;17;76%;65%;2

Raleigh, NC;75;52;70;48;Partly sunny;NNW;8;47%;1%;10

Reno, NV;79;47;73;51;Sun and some clouds;WSW;9;28%;19%;11

Richmond, VA;63;48;66;45;Inc. clouds;NW;14;49%;12%;8

Roswell, NM;78;52;86;57;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;6;43%;7%;12

Sacramento, CA;79;51;72;55;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;8;59%;14%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;83;58;83;62;Partly sunny, warm;SE;10;27%;6%;10

San Antonio, TX;81;64;84;68;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;74%;76%;7

San Diego, CA;69;60;72;61;Low clouds, then sun;NW;7;71%;0%;10

San Francisco, CA;63;54;62;56;Low clouds breaking;W;8;71%;33%;6

Savannah, GA;83;59;80;58;Mostly sunny;N;7;47%;1%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;51;61;50;Rain ending, cooler;S;9;76%;88%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;71;54;78;54;A p.m. t-storm;NE;6;64%;73%;8

Spokane, WA;78;51;69;48;Not as warm;SSW;7;40%;83%;3

Springfield, IL;65;46;68;54;Partly sunny, nice;SE;7;54%;65%;10

St. Louis, MO;65;45;71;57;Warmer;SSE;5;56%;70%;10

Tampa, FL;85;74;82;67;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;78%;65%;6

Toledo, OH;54;40;65;46;Partly sunny;SW;6;57%;3%;9

Tucson, AZ;85;62;92;65;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;28%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;78;59;85;63;Sunshine and nice;SSW;6;56%;12%;11

Vero Beach, FL;89;70;84;68;Showers and t-storms;WSW;9;83%;77%;5

Washington, DC;57;49;60;47;Inc. clouds;NW;14;56%;24%;6

Wichita, KS;76;58;84;60;Mostly sunny;S;10;56%;12%;10

Wilmington, DE;51;46;57;43;Spotty showers;NW;15;64%;64%;3

_____

