US Forecast
US Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;54;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;49%;1%;10
Albuquerque, NM;86;60;89;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;25%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;51;68;53;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;65%;83%;5
Asheville, NC;77;64;74;65;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;86%;97%;3
Atlanta, GA;78;69;84;68;Thunderstorms;SW;7;83%;88%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;79;68;73;64;Not as warm;NE;11;78%;8%;7
Austin, TX;89;73;95;73;Partly sunny;NNE;3;56%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;69;84;67;Partial sunshine;E;5;52%;14%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;87;75;88;72;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;80%;88%;6
Billings, MT;93;59;67;45;A t-storm, cooler;W;9;56%;80%;6
Birmingham, AL;73;71;84;70;Thunderstorms;SE;7;82%;88%;5
Bismarck, ND;87;66;91;57;A strong t-storm;S;18;53%;67%;9
Boise, ID;77;47;62;41;Spotty showers;NNW;10;47%;66%;9
Boston, MA;72;59;72;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;60%;4%;10
Bridgeport, CT;81;62;77;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;61%;4%;9
Buffalo, NY;74;53;73;55;Areas of morning fog;E;6;62%;2%;10
Burlington, VT;75;51;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;48%;0%;10
Caribou, ME;74;42;71;44;Partly sunny;NW;7;42%;8%;9
Casper, WY;82;53;83;42;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;20;33%;29%;11
Charleston, SC;80;74;84;75;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;77%;85%;4
Charleston, WV;82;66;79;65;A t-storm in spots;E;5;80%;79%;4
Charlotte, NC;84;70;77;70;Couple of t-storms;NE;6;81%;90%;3
Cheyenne, WY;77;51;80;49;A strong t-storm;S;10;45%;51%;12
Chicago, IL;68;55;69;57;Partly sunny;NE;10;70%;8%;10
Cleveland, OH;64;58;70;61;Areas of morning fog;ENE;11;72%;4%;10
Columbia, SC;84;71;83;71;Couple of t-storms;SSE;8;81%;87%;4
Columbus, OH;82;62;81;64;Partly sunny;NE;9;63%;33%;11
Concord, NH;79;48;79;51;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;4;43%;2%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;69;86;70;Partly sunny;NNW;11;66%;5%;12
Denver, CO;83;58;85;56;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;38%;53%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;66;84;61;Periods of sun;ESE;7;58%;4%;10
Detroit, MI;74;54;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;49%;3%;10
Dodge City, KS;81;58;84;62;Sunny intervals;SE;7;61%;22%;12
Duluth, MN;69;48;62;52;Mostly sunny;SE;8;89%;11%;9
El Paso, TX;96;69;100;72;Warm with sunshine;WSW;8;17%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;69;46;68;46;Mainly cloudy;NNE;4;44%;33%;3
Fargo, ND;90;64;92;69;Mostly sunny, windy;S;17;46%;29%;9
Grand Junction, CO;91;62;88;57;Mostly sunny;S;13;23%;7%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;77;58;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;8;55%;6%;10
Hartford, CT;81;61;81;58;Mostly sunny;S;5;53%;6%;10
Helena, MT;81;49;56;39;Spotty showers;WSW;10;52%;79%;3
Honolulu, HI;87;74;88;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;54%;44%;13
Houston, TX;92;75;94;74;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;65%;46%;11
Indianapolis, IN;85;65;82;66;Variable cloudiness;NE;9;61%;43%;7
Jackson, MS;84;71;83;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;85%;81%;9
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;75%;81%;4
Juneau, AK;67;45;64;49;Clouds and sunshine;SE;7;63%;44%;4
Kansas City, MO;91;68;86;66;A t-storm in spots;E;7;58%;40%;10
Knoxville, TN;76;67;80;67;Showers and t-storms;E;6;85%;95%;3
Las Vegas, NV;101;75;98;72;Mostly sunny;SW;13;13%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;79;68;75;67;A shower or t-storm;ENE;9;82%;81%;4
Little Rock, AR;76;68;80;68;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;6;82%;80%;4
Long Beach, CA;72;62;73;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;6;67%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;61;75;60;Turning sunny;S;6;65%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;83;69;76;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;78%;80%;4
Madison, WI;81;56;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;57%;4%;10
Memphis, TN;88;69;81;69;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;86%;87%;3
Miami, FL;89;81;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;69%;79%;10
Milwaukee, WI;65;51;72;53;Partly sunny;NNE;8;61%;5%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;64;88;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;49%;14%;10
Mobile, AL;84;77;87;76;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;83%;90%;4
Montgomery, AL;76;71;85;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;84%;89%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;47;36;48;35;Partly sunny, windy;NW;33;69%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;80;70;79;70;Rain and a t-storm;E;6;86%;87%;3
New Orleans, LA;86;78;87;77;Thunderstorms;SW;8;82%;88%;6
New York, NY;84;66;78;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;4%;8
Newark, NJ;84;65;80;62;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;5%;8
Norfolk, VA;89;70;78;69;Couple of t-storms;NE;6;86%;86%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;72;64;82;64;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;71%;42%;6
Olympia, WA;65;45;58;46;Spotty showers;SW;10;75%;73%;3
Omaha, NE;90;69;87;67;Partly sunny;SE;8;59%;27%;10
Orlando, FL;92;75;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;74%;60%;12
Philadelphia, PA;86;68;84;64;Sunshine, less humid;ENE;7;49%;11%;9
Phoenix, AZ;102;77;101;75;Mostly sunny;W;6;14%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;61;82;61;Nice with some sun;ENE;6;57%;2%;11
Portland, ME;74;53;67;54;Partly sunny;WSW;7;56%;0%;10
Portland, OR;62;48;62;50;Spotty showers;WSW;6;65%;84%;4
Providence, RI;78;59;78;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;62%;5%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;70;79;68;Couple of t-storms;NE;5;81%;89%;3
Reno, NV;81;50;71;42;Partly sunny, cooler;N;9;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;89;68;78;65;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;81%;87%;3
Roswell, NM;92;61;98;63;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;29%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;86;53;80;57;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;36%;4%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;86;62;79;48;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;39%;28%;11
San Antonio, TX;94;75;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;6;46%;0%;12
San Diego, CA;66;62;71;61;Clouds breaking;W;7;70%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;52;68;56;Mostly sunny;NW;14;52%;4%;11
Savannah, GA;86;71;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;85%;79%;4
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;49;57;50;Spotty showers;S;11;72%;85%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;91;62;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;14;58%;7%;10
Spokane, WA;64;44;61;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;12;44%;55%;5
Springfield, IL;89;66;84;62;Variable cloudiness;ENE;12;60%;15%;9
St. Louis, MO;85;69;81;65;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;72%;73%;4
Tampa, FL;91;79;90;79;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;76%;66%;8
Toledo, OH;68;55;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;67%;6%;10
Tucson, AZ;98;69;99;66;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;20%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;80;67;83;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;74%;44%;4
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;9;69%;79%;12
Washington, DC;87;69;82;66;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;22%;8
Wichita, KS;75;64;85;63;A t-storm in spots;E;7;64%;41%;7
Wilmington, DE;84;67;81;63;Mostly sunny;NE;8;56%;10%;9
