US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, June 9, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;80;48;82;53;Partly sunny;SSE;5;42%;3%;10

Albuquerque, NM;90;58;88;55;Partly sunny, breezy;E;14;17%;32%;12

Anchorage, AK;66;51;64;49;Partly sunny;WSW;7;68%;33%;5

Asheville, NC;75;66;75;66;Thunderstorms;ESE;5;83%;88%;3

Atlanta, GA;73;69;80;69;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;84%;86%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;76;64;70;64;Inc. clouds;ENE;15;75%;69%;7

Austin, TX;97;73;99;71;A strong t-storm;NE;2;53%;85%;12

Baltimore, MD;84;67;73;67;Cooler with showers;ENE;11;74%;93%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;89;71;92;73;Partly sunny, humid;N;5;63%;3%;12

Billings, MT;55;42;70;47;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;12;38%;27%;10

Birmingham, AL;80;70;82;70;Showers and t-storms;ENE;5;81%;86%;6

Bismarck, ND;62;47;71;45;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;13;44%;19%;9

Boise, ID;64;44;75;50;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;7;29%;0%;10

Boston, MA;71;56;77;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;42%;0%;10

Bridgeport, CT;77;54;73;55;High clouds;E;9;50%;6%;10

Buffalo, NY;80;58;79;64;Some sun, pleasant;SSE;10;51%;60%;10

Burlington, VT;76;51;82;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;42%;0%;10

Caribou, ME;68;43;72;53;Mostly cloudy;NE;4;44%;15%;7

Casper, WY;60;30;62;33;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;10;39%;27%;11

Charleston, SC;85;75;83;75;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;84%;87%;3

Charleston, WV;76;68;81;69;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;72%;84%;4

Charlotte, NC;84;71;80;71;Thunderstorms;SE;7;83%;90%;3

Cheyenne, WY;69;38;60;38;Clouds breaking;S;9;39%;47%;9

Chicago, IL;72;61;69;60;A shower or two;NNW;8;88%;74%;2

Cleveland, OH;82;65;77;66;Rather cloudy;SE;15;61%;74%;5

Columbia, SC;85;71;83;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;83%;89%;4

Columbus, OH;78;66;80;68;A shower or two;SE;10;69%;80%;3

Concord, NH;80;47;82;52;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;41%;2%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;94;68;A strong t-storm;NNW;8;58%;85%;12

Denver, CO;82;46;61;44;Clouds breaking;SSW;6;52%;49%;7

Des Moines, IA;87;65;77;54;Not as warm;NNW;14;64%;56%;5

Detroit, MI;80;64;76;65;A p.m. shower or two;ESE;8;62%;81%;3

Dodge City, KS;85;58;65;46;Windy;NNE;23;64%;47%;3

Duluth, MN;67;50;65;48;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;8;72%;73%;6

El Paso, TX;97;70;101;63;Partly sunny, warm;E;6;11%;62%;13

Fairbanks, AK;71;48;70;48;Partly sunny;WNW;4;43%;39%;5

Fargo, ND;95;53;69;48;Cooler;W;14;55%;51%;6

Grand Junction, CO;84;46;78;47;Partly sunny;NNE;10;18%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;81;64;73;62;Spotty showers;NE;8;74%;92%;2

Hartford, CT;83;52;80;52;High clouds;SSE;6;41%;5%;10

Helena, MT;59;38;69;46;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;37%;27%;10

Honolulu, HI;89;73;89;75;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;54%;44%;13

Houston, TX;96;75;99;78;Mostly sunny;S;4;56%;16%;12

Indianapolis, IN;78;66;78;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;SE;6;80%;83%;2

Jackson, MS;83;68;88;70;Partly sunny, humid;N;8;71%;9%;4

Jacksonville, FL;89;75;85;73;Heavy thunderstorms;S;8;82%;89%;4

Juneau, AK;60;46;63;48;A shower or two;ESE;8;64%;80%;2

Kansas City, MO;90;66;80;58;Clouds and sun;N;8;63%;27%;5

Knoxville, TN;80;68;82;69;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;85%;85%;4

Las Vegas, NV;93;69;94;72;Winds subsiding;N;19;9%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;79;68;81;69;Showers and t-storms;SSE;8;82%;85%;3

Little Rock, AR;84;66;90;70;Partly sunny, humid;N;7;61%;5%;10

Long Beach, CA;74;60;79;61;Patchy fog, then sun;ESE;6;57%;0%;12

Los Angeles, CA;79;61;86;63;Patchy fog, then sun;S;6;43%;0%;12

Louisville, KY;80;69;81;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;81%;84%;4

Madison, WI;80;61;74;56;Spotty showers;NW;5;73%;75%;4

Memphis, TN;83;69;86;70;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;74%;29%;6

Miami, FL;89;81;88;79;A t-storm in spots;S;9;75%;68%;11

Milwaukee, WI;71;57;66;57;Spotty showers;NNW;8;80%;80%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;64;72;53;A t-storm in spots;NNW;13;66%;47%;7

Mobile, AL;87;73;88;74;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;70%;73%;12

Montgomery, AL;84;69;83;70;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;83%;84%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;48;42;55;48;Windy, not as cool;WNW;23;57%;0%;11

Nashville, TN;80;70;83;71;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;81%;86%;3

New Orleans, LA;88;76;92;78;Humid with some sun;NNW;6;60%;4%;12

New York, NY;81;61;77;63;High clouds;E;8;44%;46%;11

Newark, NJ;81;58;77;62;High clouds;E;7;44%;46%;11

Norfolk, VA;72;70;80;72;Heavy showers;SSE;7;86%;86%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;87;68;82;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;13;77%;75%;9

Olympia, WA;69;44;73;49;Partly sunny;NNE;5;55%;7%;8

Omaha, NE;89;63;71;53;Showers and t-storms;NNW;16;68%;63%;5

Orlando, FL;91;74;86;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;86%;91%;8

Philadelphia, PA;81;63;77;64;Becoming cloudy;ENE;10;56%;87%;10

Phoenix, AZ;100;76;104;80;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;5;11%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;82;63;76;65;Spotty showers;ESE;9;69%;84%;4

Portland, ME;70;50;68;55;Sunshine and nice;SSW;8;56%;1%;10

Portland, OR;68;48;78;55;Partly sunny;N;6;45%;4%;9

Providence, RI;79;51;76;52;High clouds;S;7;43%;1%;10

Raleigh, NC;79;69;81;71;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;85%;88%;3

Reno, NV;70;45;80;52;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;8;20%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;76;66;77;69;Heavy showers;ENE;6;88%;86%;3

Roswell, NM;101;65;91;58;Not as hot;NE;16;30%;34%;12

Sacramento, CA;86;60;94;62;Partly sunny, warmer;NNW;8;25%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;61;43;69;49;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;9;32%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;99;76;102;74;A strong t-storm;SE;7;62%;81%;12

San Diego, CA;66;59;73;61;Patchy fog, then sun;NW;6;61%;0%;12

San Francisco, CA;76;59;83;59;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;7;40%;0%;11

Savannah, GA;87;72;84;71;Thunderstorms;S;9;85%;87%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;51;70;54;Nice with some sun;NNE;8;53%;10%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;91;54;70;47;Cooler;NW;14;58%;58%;4

Spokane, WA;62;45;74;51;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;7;34%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;87;66;80;61;A shower or two;NNW;8;73%;65%;3

St. Louis, MO;76;68;83;64;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;71%;48%;3

Tampa, FL;88;78;86;77;Thunderstorms;SSE;8;85%;85%;7

Toledo, OH;75;63;74;66;A p.m. shower or two;ESE;6;79%;81%;3

Tucson, AZ;99;68;101;75;Partly sunny;ENE;5;12%;1%;12

Tulsa, OK;88;67;87;61;Partly sunny, humid;N;6;67%;37%;11

Vero Beach, FL;88;75;89;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;79%;89%;10

Washington, DC;83;66;71;68;Downpours, cooler;ENE;7;89%;91%;3

Wichita, KS;87;67;72;53;Showers and t-storms;N;16;81%;82%;5

Wilmington, DE;83;62;74;64;Becoming cloudy;ENE;10;66%;91%;8

