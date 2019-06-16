US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;58;79;60;Partly sunny, warmer;E;6;57%;58%;10
Albuquerque, NM;87;62;85;58;Partly sunny;E;7;34%;33%;13
Anchorage, AK;67;53;68;54;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;62%;56%;3
Asheville, NC;84;64;81;64;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;73%;80%;10
Atlanta, GA;87;69;88;70;A t-storm around;S;5;64%;55%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;81;69;78;69;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;80%;84%;5
Austin, TX;91;76;92;77;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;66%;55%;6
Baltimore, MD;87;72;88;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;1;67%;82%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;89;75;Partly sunny;SSE;7;71%;44%;9
Billings, MT;76;56;78;55;Nice with some sun;E;8;55%;44%;7
Birmingham, AL;89;71;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;66%;61%;11
Bismarck, ND;73;53;70;51;Partly sunny;NNE;8;64%;45%;4
Boise, ID;89;59;89;58;Partly sunny;NNW;8;35%;2%;10
Boston, MA;71;64;75;62;Partly sunny;S;7;58%;57%;10
Bridgeport, CT;75;62;78;63;Periods of sun;S;6;68%;75%;5
Buffalo, NY;65;54;75;58;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;7;61%;31%;6
Burlington, VT;73;55;77;57;Partly sunny;SE;6;49%;4%;10
Caribou, ME;69;49;70;47;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;50%;7%;8
Casper, WY;71;48;67;48;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;78%;65%;5
Charleston, SC;87;73;87;74;Partly sunny;S;7;72%;32%;12
Charleston, WV;85;67;84;68;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;77%;89%;5
Charlotte, NC;89;70;92;71;Partly sunny;SW;6;61%;44%;12
Cheyenne, WY;64;50;65;49;A t-storm in spots;W;8;77%;78%;6
Chicago, IL;61;54;63;56;Mainly cloudy;N;9;82%;15%;3
Cleveland, OH;68;62;70;64;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;81%;89%;3
Columbia, SC;91;71;92;72;Partly sunny;S;6;61%;14%;12
Columbus, OH;80;67;78;67;Thunderstorms;WSW;6;84%;87%;3
Concord, NH;68;53;80;53;Partly sunny, warmer;N;6;50%;8%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;80;71;85;72;Thunderstorms;SE;10;74%;90%;3
Denver, CO;81;54;75;52;A severe t-storm;W;7;61%;83%;8
Des Moines, IA;81;61;80;63;Periods of sun;N;6;62%;34%;5
Detroit, MI;65;56;73;58;Warmer;NE;6;64%;17%;3
Dodge City, KS;83;56;84;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;56%;58%;9
Duluth, MN;54;44;58;46;Spotty showers;ENE;7;76%;78%;5
El Paso, TX;98;70;97;72;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;15%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;50;73;50;Periods of sun;NW;4;51%;44%;4
Fargo, ND;72;51;69;51;Thundershower;N;7;73%;73%;4
Grand Junction, CO;90;58;81;55;A shower or t-storm;SSE;9;41%;73%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;64;56;72;59;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;64%;56%;4
Hartford, CT;73;62;80;62;Partly sunny;SSE;6;62%;64%;7
Helena, MT;79;52;76;52;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;48%;64%;8
Honolulu, HI;88;75;89;77;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;8;56%;66%;13
Houston, TX;87;78;90;78;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;74%;72%;10
Indianapolis, IN;82;67;76;66;A shower or t-storm;S;5;78%;83%;3
Jackson, MS;91;73;90;73;Partly sunny;S;8;70%;44%;10
Jacksonville, FL;86;72;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;72%;57%;9
Juneau, AK;59;52;58;49;Periods of rain;SE;10;85%;97%;1
Kansas City, MO;87;68;80;65;Not as warm;E;7;66%;43%;3
Knoxville, TN;89;70;87;69;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;72%;79%;10
Las Vegas, NV;101;75;101;76;Partly sunny;NE;6;16%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;84;70;83;70;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;77%;86%;3
Little Rock, AR;86;69;81;69;Thunderstorms;S;7;80%;88%;3
Long Beach, CA;74;62;71;61;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;70%;1%;5
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;73;60;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;66%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;87;71;82;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;78%;87%;3
Madison, WI;63;53;73;55;Warmer;ESE;6;60%;14%;6
Memphis, TN;87;70;87;70;A thunderstorm;SSW;11;77%;83%;5
Miami, FL;82;78;83;78;A shower or t-storm;ESE;10;80%;77%;5
Milwaukee, WI;57;51;65;54;Clouds and sun, cool;NNE;9;66%;12%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;59;78;60;Spotty showers;W;5;71%;85%;4
Mobile, AL;88;74;90;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;65%;22%;10
Montgomery, AL;89;70;89;70;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;37%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;48;38;48;41;Winds subsiding;NW;27;73%;6%;10
Nashville, TN;91;72;89;72;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;61%;81%;6
New Orleans, LA;91;77;88;77;Partly sunny;SSE;7;70%;44%;7
New York, NY;80;68;80;68;Periods of sun;SSE;6;64%;80%;5
Newark, NJ;80;66;81;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;67%;80%;5
Norfolk, VA;88;72;93;74;Periods of sun;SSW;8;61%;66%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;80;66;82;67;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;75%;45%;4
Olympia, WA;73;52;76;52;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;5;63%;6%;6
Omaha, NE;85;64;80;65;Partly sunny;E;5;65%;55%;6
Orlando, FL;90;74;85;75;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;82%;79%;6
Philadelphia, PA;85;69;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;67%;85%;4
Phoenix, AZ;104;79;104;77;Mostly sunny;W;6;11%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;67;77;66;Thunderstorms;SW;6;80%;88%;3
Portland, ME;67;57;73;55;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;57%;3%;10
Portland, OR;78;55;79;57;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;5;60%;6%;10
Providence, RI;75;61;80;60;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;59%;57%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;44%;11
Reno, NV;87;59;89;61;Warm with some sun;N;6;25%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;88;72;93;71;Partly sunny and hot;W;7;60%;70%;11
Roswell, NM;93;64;97;62;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;36%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;87;58;93;60;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;48%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;86;63;82;63;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;40%;64%;9
San Antonio, TX;94;76;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;SE;9;64%;27%;12
San Diego, CA;68;63;69;60;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;63%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;62;56;70;58;Turning sunny;WSW;8;64%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;90;73;90;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;74%;49%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;57;75;58;Sun and clouds;NE;6;62%;54%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;83;61;77;59;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;69%;77%;5
Spokane, WA;86;61;85;61;Warm with some sun;SSW;7;40%;20%;9
Springfield, IL;79;62;76;63;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;75%;73%;3
St. Louis, MO;84;68;79;67;Showers and t-storms;S;5;81%;89%;3
Tampa, FL;85;74;85;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;82%;81%;6
Toledo, OH;66;58;71;60;A shower or two;NNE;3;81%;59%;3
Tucson, AZ;102;69;101;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;81;67;81;67;Thunderstorms;NNW;5;82%;68%;4
Vero Beach, FL;83;72;84;73;Showers and t-storms;S;11;81%;80%;7
Washington, DC;86;71;88;71;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;5;66%;82%;7
Wichita, KS;79;64;84;65;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;65%;44%;8
Wilmington, DE;84;69;84;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;71%;85%;4
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather