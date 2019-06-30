US Forecast
US Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;58;83;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;56%;74%;10
Albuquerque, NM;94;68;88;67;A t-storm around;ESE;7;34%;55%;9
Anchorage, AK;75;58;77;58;Dimmed sunshine;NW;6;59%;33%;5
Asheville, NC;86;67;87;64;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;61%;23%;12
Atlanta, GA;88;71;91;72;Clouds and sunshine;NW;6;60%;9%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;87;66;80;72;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;55%;1%;11
Austin, TX;82;70;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;66%;66%;9
Baltimore, MD;91;66;86;71;Mostly sunny;SW;4;44%;5%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;71;91;73;Partly sunny;SW;5;64%;45%;12
Billings, MT;83;62;87;60;Periods of sun;SW;7;55%;33%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;72;91;74;Partly sunny;WNW;5;63%;21%;12
Bismarck, ND;83;61;79;61;Clouds and sunshine;S;6;64%;45%;9
Boise, ID;89;57;93;58;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;6;28%;0%;10
Boston, MA;76;63;78;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;60%;55%;10
Bridgeport, CT;79;62;84;66;Mostly sunny;W;7;51%;25%;11
Buffalo, NY;73;57;77;64;Sun and clouds;SSW;7;59%;75%;10
Burlington, VT;73;59;84;64;Warmer with some sun;S;5;57%;55%;10
Caribou, ME;72;54;78;60;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;55%;80%;8
Casper, WY;81;53;83;52;Clouds and sunshine;E;6;53%;23%;11
Charleston, SC;91;76;94;75;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;61%;34%;12
Charleston, WV;88;62;87;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;59%;5%;10
Charlotte, NC;94;71;93;69;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;53%;1%;12
Cheyenne, WY;83;59;77;57;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;60%;70%;7
Chicago, IL;83;72;86;72;A morning t-storm;S;7;69%;78%;6
Cleveland, OH;75;63;82;73;Warmer;SW;5;60%;57%;11
Columbia, SC;96;72;97;72;Partly sunny;ENE;5;52%;4%;12
Columbus, OH;91;62;86;71;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;60%;54%;9
Concord, NH;71;56;83;61;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;8;55%;55%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;72;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;66%;73%;11
Denver, CO;92;61;83;60;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;51%;75%;7
Des Moines, IA;93;71;92;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;57%;15%;11
Detroit, MI;83;60;87;70;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;7;54%;47%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;64;91;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;15;55%;11%;12
Duluth, MN;73;63;77;60;Warm with some sun;SW;7;61%;70%;6
El Paso, TX;100;73;101;75;A t-storm around;NNW;6;16%;43%;13
Fairbanks, AK;78;55;69;51;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;53%;12%;3
Fargo, ND;85;63;79;61;Partly sunny;SSW;5;67%;18%;7
Grand Junction, CO;92;65;91;65;Clouds and sun;SE;7;35%;28%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;88;69;85;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;69%;76%;6
Hartford, CT;80;62;85;65;Nice with sunshine;W;7;52%;77%;10
Helena, MT;80;53;84;54;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;6;45%;19%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;74;88;74;Partly sunny;ENE;10;61%;55%;13
Houston, TX;85;73;89;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;70%;68%;11
Indianapolis, IN;91;72;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;66%;66%;9
Jackson, MS;88;70;91;71;A t-storm in spots;N;4;67%;45%;11
Jacksonville, FL;90;75;95;77;A t-storm around;SW;7;62%;49%;12
Juneau, AK;78;55;77;55;Becoming cloudy;SSE;8;65%;37%;6
Kansas City, MO;94;75;92;75;Mostly sunny;S;7;53%;36%;11
Knoxville, TN;88;70;90;70;Partly sunny;NNW;4;69%;36%;11
Las Vegas, NV;102;77;105;77;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;7;13%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;69;88;71;Partly sunny;WSW;4;74%;44%;10
Little Rock, AR;89;71;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;55%;11
Long Beach, CA;84;63;79;64;Turning sunny;SSE;6;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;84;62;82;62;Clouds, then sun;S;6;52%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;92;73;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;5;67%;44%;10
Madison, WI;87;72;87;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;71%;84%;5
Memphis, TN;90;74;90;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;69%;33%;11
Miami, FL;86;78;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;69%;54%;13
Milwaukee, WI;77;70;84;69;Showers and t-storms;S;9;71%;76%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;68;79;67;A severe t-storm;ENE;7;77%;89%;4
Mobile, AL;87;75;92;76;Partly sunny;SW;5;64%;19%;12
Montgomery, AL;87;72;90;74;Clouds and sunshine;W;5;65%;27%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;48;39;53;46;Windy with some sun;WNW;32;85%;78%;6
Nashville, TN;92;73;92;74;Clouds and sun, warm;W;5;65%;44%;10
New Orleans, LA;92;75;91;76;Partly sunny;SW;5;63%;36%;12
New York, NY;85;65;85;70;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;48%;25%;11
Newark, NJ;83;63;86;68;Mostly sunny;W;6;46%;26%;11
Norfolk, VA;94;71;83;66;Not as warm;SSE;8;53%;0%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;88;69;86;70;Nice with some sun;SSE;8;68%;32%;8
Olympia, WA;81;50;79;55;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;54%;44%;6
Omaha, NE;96;74;93;74;Partly sunny;S;11;57%;16%;11
Orlando, FL;92;76;93;78;Partly sunny;W;8;62%;23%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;63;86;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;47%;2%;11
Phoenix, AZ;111;85;110;83;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;18%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;57;84;68;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;55%;55%;11
Portland, ME;72;61;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;67%;55%;9
Portland, OR;83;58;77;57;A shower;NNW;5;63%;68%;6
Providence, RI;78;61;82;65;Partly sunny;SSW;7;54%;25%;10
Raleigh, NC;95;69;89;68;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;50%;0%;11
Reno, NV;85;52;86;54;Partly sunny;W;8;20%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;64;86;63;Mostly sunny;SE;6;50%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;100;66;98;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;24%;17%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;55;87;55;Sunny;S;6;46%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;83;66;92;69;Sun and clouds;SE;9;31%;13%;11
San Antonio, TX;86;73;92;74;A t-storm around;SSE;8;57%;64%;10
San Diego, CA;78;63;74;61;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;72%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;66;56;67;56;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;65%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;92;74;97;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;58%;26%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;58;79;58;Partly sunny;SSW;6;50%;44%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;92;70;86;69;A severe t-storm;NE;9;74%;84%;4
Spokane, WA;83;56;86;60;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;30%;10%;9
Springfield, IL;93;71;91;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;62%;21%;11
St. Louis, MO;94;73;94;73;Partly sunny;S;5;59%;23%;11
Tampa, FL;89;76;92;78;Partly sunny, humid;W;6;72%;30%;12
Toledo, OH;85;63;87;71;Mostly cloudy;WSW;4;63%;55%;8
Tucson, AZ;106;78;105;76;A t-storm around;S;7;22%;53%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;72;89;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;65%;55%;9
Vero Beach, FL;89;74;92;75;A t-storm around;S;7;67%;51%;11
Washington, DC;92;65;87;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;47%;3%;11
Wichita, KS;93;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;61%;14%;10
Wilmington, DE;87;62;85;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;50%;1%;11
