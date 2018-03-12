WA Current Conditions
Updated 1:02 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, March 11, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%
Bellingham;Clear;40;Calm;0;89%
Bremerton;Clear;51;NE;7;58%
Chehalis;Clear;50;Calm;0;71%
Deer Park;Clear;31;Calm;0;72%
Eastsound;Clear;41;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Clear;39;N;6;61%
Ephrata;Clear;44;N;8;55%
Everett;Clear;54;ENE;6;48%
Fort Lewis;Clear;47;Calm;0;86%
Friday Harbor;Clear;45;N;3;62%
Hoquiam;Clear;54;NE;8;56%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;47%
Moses Lake;Clear;41;N;10;67%
Olympia;Clear;47;NNE;3;68%
Omak;Clear;33;NW;5;81%
Pasco;Clear;41;N;6;70%
Port Angeles;Clear;39;WSW;6;92%
Pullman;Clear;38;Calm;0;82%
Puyallup;Clear;45;Calm;0;81%
Quillayute;Clear;47;E;5;70%
Renton;Clear;48;NW;6;82%
Seattle;Clear;52;Calm;0;58%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;52;Calm;0;58%
Shelton;Clear;47;N;3;70%
Spokane;Clear;38;ENE;3;67%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;41;Calm;0;53%
Spokane Felts;Clear;38;ENE;3;67%
Stampede Pass;Clear;34;N;3;85%
Tacoma;Clear;52;NNE;5;54%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;52;NNE;5;54%
Vancouver;Clear;52;Calm;0;56%
Walla Walla;Clear;43;ENE;8;76%
Wenatchee;Clear;47;WNW;3;47%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;47;N;3;79%
Yakima;Clear;41;W;8;64%
