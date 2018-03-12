WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, March 11, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;45;Calm;0;82%

Bellingham;Clear;40;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Clear;51;NE;7;58%

Chehalis;Clear;50;Calm;0;71%

Deer Park;Clear;31;Calm;0;72%

Eastsound;Clear;41;Calm;0;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;39;N;6;61%

Ephrata;Clear;44;N;8;55%

Everett;Clear;54;ENE;6;48%

Fort Lewis;Clear;47;Calm;0;86%

Friday Harbor;Clear;45;N;3;62%

Hoquiam;Clear;54;NE;8;56%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;58;Calm;0;47%

Moses Lake;Clear;41;N;10;67%

Olympia;Clear;47;NNE;3;68%

Omak;Clear;33;NW;5;81%

Pasco;Clear;41;N;6;70%

Port Angeles;Clear;39;WSW;6;92%

Pullman;Clear;38;Calm;0;82%

Puyallup;Clear;45;Calm;0;81%

Quillayute;Clear;47;E;5;70%

Renton;Clear;48;NW;6;82%

Seattle;Clear;52;Calm;0;58%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;52;Calm;0;58%

Shelton;Clear;47;N;3;70%

Spokane;Clear;38;ENE;3;67%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;41;Calm;0;53%

Spokane Felts;Clear;38;ENE;3;67%

Stampede Pass;Clear;34;N;3;85%

Tacoma;Clear;52;NNE;5;54%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;52;NNE;5;54%

Vancouver;Clear;52;Calm;0;56%

Walla Walla;Clear;43;ENE;8;76%

Wenatchee;Clear;47;WNW;3;47%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;47;N;3;79%

Yakima;Clear;41;W;8;64%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Washington, Current Conditions