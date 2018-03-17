WA Current Conditions
Published 2:04 am, Saturday, March 17, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, March 16, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;38;Calm;0;79%
Bellingham;Clear;37;Calm;0;95%
Bremerton;Clear;43;SW;6;69%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%
Eastsound;Clear;41;S;3;80%
Ellensburg;Clear;35;NNW;7;72%
Ephrata;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;76%
Everett;Clear;42;NW;3;67%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;77%
Friday Harbor;Clear;38;Calm;0;79%
Hoquiam;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;44;SE;3;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;38;N;6;89%
Olympia;Clear;41;ESE;5;85%
Omak;Cloudy;43;NW;6;65%
Pasco;Partly cloudy;43;SSE;3;76%
Port Angeles;Clear;43;W;12;65%
Pullman;Cloudy;38;W;5;92%
Puyallup;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;81%
Quillayute;Clear;36;E;3;92%
Renton;Clear;46;Calm;0;70%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;63%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;63%
Shelton;Clear;42;W;6;85%
Spokane;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;35;Calm;0;97%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%
Stampede Pass;Fog;32;S;6;95%
Tacoma;Clear;46;W;3;70%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;46;W;3;70%
Vancouver;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;92%
Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;38;NE;6;89%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;42;ENE;5;59%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;45;N;5;82%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;5;73%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Washington, Current Conditions