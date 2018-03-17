WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, March 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;38;Calm;0;79%

Bellingham;Clear;37;Calm;0;95%

Bremerton;Clear;43;SW;6;69%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Clear;41;S;3;80%

Ellensburg;Clear;35;NNW;7;72%

Ephrata;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;76%

Everett;Clear;42;NW;3;67%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;77%

Friday Harbor;Clear;38;Calm;0;79%

Hoquiam;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;44;SE;3;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;38;N;6;89%

Olympia;Clear;41;ESE;5;85%

Omak;Cloudy;43;NW;6;65%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;43;SSE;3;76%

Port Angeles;Clear;43;W;12;65%

Pullman;Cloudy;38;W;5;92%

Puyallup;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;81%

Quillayute;Clear;36;E;3;92%

Renton;Clear;46;Calm;0;70%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;63%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;63%

Shelton;Clear;42;W;6;85%

Spokane;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;35;Calm;0;97%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;85%

Stampede Pass;Fog;32;S;6;95%

Tacoma;Clear;46;W;3;70%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;46;W;3;70%

Vancouver;Cloudy;46;Calm;0;92%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;38;NE;6;89%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;42;ENE;5;59%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;45;N;5;82%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;41;WSW;5;73%

_____

_____

