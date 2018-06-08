WA Current Conditions
Updated 1:03 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 7, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;61;ESE;8;62%
Bellingham;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;77%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;7;76%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;76%
Deer Park;Clear;65;SW;6;48%
Eastsound;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;71%
Ellensburg;Clear;59;NNW;16;55%
Ephrata;Clear;72;NW;15;21%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;6;77%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;77%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;77%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;S;10;80%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;WNW;6;64%
Moses Lake;Clear;70;NNW;8;23%
Olympia;Cloudy;59;SW;5;64%
Omak;Clear;67;SSW;6;27%
Pasco;Clear;71;SW;15;32%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;54;SW;5;82%
Pullman;Clear;62;SW;6;64%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;W;6;68%
Quillayute;Showers;53;SSE;6;92%
Renton;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;61%
Seattle;Intermittent clouds;61;SW;8;68%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;SSW;3;61%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;7;74%
Spokane;Clear;69;W;3;41%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;67;SW;6;47%
Spokane Felts;Clear;69;W;3;41%
Stampede Pass;Fog;45;N;5;96%
Tacoma;Clear;57;SSW;5;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;57;SSW;5;71%
Vancouver;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;64%
Walla Walla;Clear;71;S;13;23%
Wenatchee;Clear;69;WNW;13;27%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;NNW;5;77%
Yakima;Clear;68;N;14;40%
_____
