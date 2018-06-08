WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Thursday, June 7, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;61;ESE;8;62%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;56;Calm;0;77%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;7;76%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;76%

Deer Park;Clear;65;SW;6;48%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;59;NNW;16;55%

Ephrata;Clear;72;NW;15;21%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;SE;6;77%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;6;77%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;77%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;59;S;10;80%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;WNW;6;64%

Moses Lake;Clear;70;NNW;8;23%

Olympia;Cloudy;59;SW;5;64%

Omak;Clear;67;SSW;6;27%

Pasco;Clear;71;SW;15;32%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;54;SW;5;82%

Pullman;Clear;62;SW;6;64%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;W;6;68%

Quillayute;Showers;53;SSE;6;92%

Renton;Partly cloudy;62;Calm;0;61%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;61;SW;8;68%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;SSW;3;61%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;7;74%

Spokane;Clear;69;W;3;41%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;67;SW;6;47%

Spokane Felts;Clear;69;W;3;41%

Stampede Pass;Fog;45;N;5;96%

Tacoma;Clear;57;SSW;5;71%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;57;SSW;5;71%

Vancouver;Cloudy;63;NNW;6;64%

Walla Walla;Clear;71;S;13;23%

Wenatchee;Clear;69;WNW;13;27%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;NNW;5;77%

Yakima;Clear;68;N;14;40%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather