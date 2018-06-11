WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;51;SSE;6;82%

Bellingham;Cloudy;54;SSE;9;63%

Bremerton;Showers;50;S;5;94%

Chehalis;Showers;50;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;62%

Eastsound;Cloudy;54;S;9;76%

Ellensburg;Clear;47;NW;20;68%

Ephrata;Clear;56;SSW;6;43%

Everett;Cloudy;50;ESE;7;92%

Fort Lewis;Clear;50;SSE;5;98%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;3;76%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;54;NNW;3;89%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;53;Calm;0;89%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;13;48%

Olympia;Cloudy;50;S;8;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;6;58%

Pasco;Cloudy;58;NW;6;47%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;49;SW;5;86%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;6;67%

Puyallup;Cloudy;50;S;4;94%

Quillayute;Clear;46;Calm;0;88%

Renton;Showers;52;Calm;0;89%

Seattle;Cloudy;52;SSW;6;94%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;53;ESE;5;85%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%

Spokane;Clear;53;WSW;3;46%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;51;SW;12;51%

Spokane Felts;Clear;53;WSW;3;46%

Stampede Pass;Fog;35;N;6;95%

Tacoma;Cloudy;50;S;6;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;50;S;6;89%

Vancouver;Showers;53;E;5;92%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;61%

Wenatchee;Clear;53;WNW;14;46%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;SSW;10;57%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;3;68%

