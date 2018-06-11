WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 10, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;51;SSE;6;82%
Bellingham;Cloudy;54;SSE;9;63%
Bremerton;Showers;50;S;5;94%
Chehalis;Showers;50;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;62%
Eastsound;Cloudy;54;S;9;76%
Ellensburg;Clear;47;NW;20;68%
Ephrata;Clear;56;SSW;6;43%
Everett;Cloudy;50;ESE;7;92%
Fort Lewis;Clear;50;SSE;5;98%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;3;76%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;54;NNW;3;89%
Kelso-Longview;Rain;53;Calm;0;89%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;13;48%
Olympia;Cloudy;50;S;8;92%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;49;NW;6;58%
Pasco;Cloudy;58;NW;6;47%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;49;SW;5;86%
Pullman;Partly cloudy;48;SSW;6;67%
Puyallup;Cloudy;50;S;4;94%
Quillayute;Clear;46;Calm;0;88%
Renton;Showers;52;Calm;0;89%
Seattle;Cloudy;52;SSW;6;94%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;53;ESE;5;85%
Shelton;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%
Spokane;Clear;53;WSW;3;46%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;51;SW;12;51%
Spokane Felts;Clear;53;WSW;3;46%
Stampede Pass;Fog;35;N;6;95%
Tacoma;Cloudy;50;S;6;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;50;S;6;89%
Vancouver;Showers;53;E;5;92%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;61%
Wenatchee;Clear;53;WNW;14;46%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;SSW;10;57%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;50;WSW;3;68%
