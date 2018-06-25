WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Sunday, June 24, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;66;W;12;56%

Bellingham;Sunny;64;Calm;0;74%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;69;NNE;10;55%

Chehalis;Sunny;73;NW;8;46%

Deer Park;Sunny;78;S;5;42%

Eastsound;Sunny;61;N;6;82%

Ellensburg;Sunny;89;SE;10;23%

Ephrata;Sunny;87;S;5;22%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;64;WNW;10;67%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;79;NNW;7;46%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;67;N;9;58%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;62;W;13;72%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;75;W;10;54%

Moses Lake;Sunny;86;WSW;5;24%

Olympia;Sunny;79;NNW;9;43%

Omak;Sunny;84;S;12;26%

Pasco;Sunny;94;ENE;6;22%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;55;WNW;9;83%

Pullman;Sunny;76;ESE;7;48%

Puyallup;Partly sunny;74;N;6;54%

Quillayute;Rain;54;NNE;5;92%

Renton;Sunny;71;NNW;16;24%

Seattle;Partly sunny;68;N;10;53%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;70;N;8;34%

Shelton;Partly sunny;72;WSW;8;40%

Spokane;Sunny;79;N;3;43%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;79;SE;8;40%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;79;N;3;43%

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;72;N;5;45%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;66;N;13;49%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;66;N;13;49%

Vancouver;Sunny;82;NW;12;42%

Walla Walla;Sunny;86;ENE;10;36%

Wenatchee;Sunny;85;ESE;12;27%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;59;W;5;77%

Yakima;Sunny;87;SSE;6;22%

