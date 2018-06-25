WA Current Conditions
Updated 4:02 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Rain;59;NE;7;91%
Bellingham;Showers;59;ESE;16;86%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;5;87%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;57;SW;6;100%
Deer Park;Clear;57;NE;3;86%
Eastsound;Cloudy;59;N;7;93%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;69;NW;28;56%
Ephrata;Clear;73;Calm;0;43%
Everett;Rain;59;N;7;90%
Fort Lewis;Rain;61;E;6;90%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;SW;6;92%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;W;10;89%
Kelso-Longview;Rain;59;WNW;5;89%
Moses Lake;Clear;71;SE;5;52%
Olympia;Showers;58;N;7;90%
Omak;Clear;71;SW;12;50%
Pasco;Clear;67;NW;5;78%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;54;WNW;9;92%
Pullman;Clear;66;E;10;64%
Puyallup;Showers;63;ENE;5;79%
Quillayute;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Showers;60;WSW;3;86%
Seattle;Rain;60;NNE;6;84%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;60;N;5;89%
Shelton;Cloudy;58;S;3;90%
Spokane;Clear;63;ENE;3;75%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;64;E;6;72%
Spokane Felts;Clear;63;ENE;3;75%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;51;N;6;79%
Tacoma;Cloudy;57;SE;5;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;57;SE;5;89%
Vancouver;Partly cloudy;61;NW;8;77%
Walla Walla;Clear;81;Calm;0;27%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;76;E;12;41%
Whidbey Island;Rain;58;ESE;7;86%
Yakima;Clear;65;W;6;60%
_____
