WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Monday, June 25, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Rain;59;NE;7;91%

Bellingham;Showers;59;ESE;16;86%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;59;NNE;5;87%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;57;SW;6;100%

Deer Park;Clear;57;NE;3;86%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;N;7;93%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;69;NW;28;56%

Ephrata;Clear;73;Calm;0;43%

Everett;Rain;59;N;7;90%

Fort Lewis;Rain;61;E;6;90%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;55;SW;6;92%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;W;10;89%

Kelso-Longview;Rain;59;WNW;5;89%

Moses Lake;Clear;71;SE;5;52%

Olympia;Showers;58;N;7;90%

Omak;Clear;71;SW;12;50%

Pasco;Clear;67;NW;5;78%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;54;WNW;9;92%

Pullman;Clear;66;E;10;64%

Puyallup;Showers;63;ENE;5;79%

Quillayute;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Showers;60;WSW;3;86%

Seattle;Rain;60;NNE;6;84%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;60;N;5;89%

Shelton;Cloudy;58;S;3;90%

Spokane;Clear;63;ENE;3;75%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;64;E;6;72%

Spokane Felts;Clear;63;ENE;3;75%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;51;N;6;79%

Tacoma;Cloudy;57;SE;5;89%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;57;SE;5;89%

Vancouver;Partly cloudy;61;NW;8;77%

Walla Walla;Clear;81;Calm;0;27%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;76;E;12;41%

Whidbey Island;Rain;58;ESE;7;86%

Yakima;Clear;65;W;6;60%

