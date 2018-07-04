WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;79;WNW;9;50%
Bellingham;Sunny;81;WNW;7;46%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;10;43%
Chehalis;Sunny;75;N;5;49%
Deer Park;Sunny;77;NE;8;30%
Eastsound;Sunny;66;NNW;7;77%
Ellensburg;Sunny;82;E;15;25%
Ephrata;Sunny;80;E;14;21%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;8;49%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;8;50%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;74;N;6;45%
Hoquiam;Sunny;77;E;10;51%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;73;N;5;52%
Moses Lake;Sunny;83;E;15;19%
Olympia;Sunny;76;NNE;9;39%
Omak;Sunny;80;NNW;8;32%
Pasco;Sunny;89;NE;10;18%
Port Angeles;Sunny;68;ENE;7;58%
Pullman;Sunny;75;SE;13;31%
Puyallup;Cloudy;81;N;7;44%
Quillayute;Sunny;78;NE;7;39%
Renton;Sunny;81;W;9;41%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;80;N;9;44%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;78;WNW;8;41%
Shelton;Sunny;82;N;12;28%
Spokane;Sunny;80;ENE;10;24%
Spokane Fairchild;Intermittent clouds;73;ESE;12;31%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;80;ENE;10;24%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;65;N;6;46%
Tacoma;Sunny;76;N;12;39%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;76;N;12;39%
Vancouver;Sunny;83;ESE;9;26%
Walla Walla;Sunny;86;NE;8;20%
Wenatchee;Sunny;77;Calm;0;29%
Whidbey Island;Sunny;68;WSW;9;62%
Yakima;Sunny;80;E;9;24%
_____
