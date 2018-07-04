WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM PDT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;79;WNW;9;50%

Bellingham;Sunny;81;WNW;7;46%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;80;NNE;10;43%

Chehalis;Sunny;75;N;5;49%

Deer Park;Sunny;77;NE;8;30%

Eastsound;Sunny;66;NNW;7;77%

Ellensburg;Sunny;82;E;15;25%

Ephrata;Sunny;80;E;14;21%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;80;NW;8;49%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;8;50%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;74;N;6;45%

Hoquiam;Sunny;77;E;10;51%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;73;N;5;52%

Moses Lake;Sunny;83;E;15;19%

Olympia;Sunny;76;NNE;9;39%

Omak;Sunny;80;NNW;8;32%

Pasco;Sunny;89;NE;10;18%

Port Angeles;Sunny;68;ENE;7;58%

Pullman;Sunny;75;SE;13;31%

Puyallup;Cloudy;81;N;7;44%

Quillayute;Sunny;78;NE;7;39%

Renton;Sunny;81;W;9;41%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;80;N;9;44%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;78;WNW;8;41%

Shelton;Sunny;82;N;12;28%

Spokane;Sunny;80;ENE;10;24%

Spokane Fairchild;Intermittent clouds;73;ESE;12;31%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;80;ENE;10;24%

Stampede Pass;Sunny;65;N;6;46%

Tacoma;Sunny;76;N;12;39%

Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;76;N;12;39%

Vancouver;Sunny;83;ESE;9;26%

Walla Walla;Sunny;86;NE;8;20%

Wenatchee;Sunny;77;Calm;0;29%

Whidbey Island;Sunny;68;WSW;9;62%

Yakima;Sunny;80;E;9;24%

