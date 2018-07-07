WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Friday, July 6, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Sunny;75;SW;9;46%

Bellingham;Partly sunny;71;WNW;8;52%

Bremerton;Cloudy;66;SW;14;69%

Chehalis;Partly sunny;68;N;6;59%

Deer Park;Partly sunny;79;SW;7;23%

Eastsound;Sunny;68;N;5;63%

Ellensburg;Sunny;74;NW;21;45%

Ephrata;Sunny;83;WSW;14;18%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;12;69%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;70;WSW;12;62%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;7;48%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;S;15;80%

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;73;W;8;50%

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;85;W;17;20%

Olympia;Partly sunny;70;WSW;13;48%

Omak;Partly sunny;77;NW;9;35%

Pasco;Sunny;88;WNW;16;24%

Port Angeles;Showers;59;N;3;93%

Pullman;Sunny;73;NE;5;58%

Puyallup;Cloudy;63;WSW;7;96%

Quillayute;Rain;57;S;9;96%

Renton;Partly sunny;63;SE;6;90%

Seattle;Cloudy;68;SSW;11;62%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;8;48%

Shelton;Sunny;65;WSW;13;65%

Spokane;Sunny;84;SW;5;18%

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;80;SW;12;20%

Spokane Felts;Sunny;84;SW;5;18%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;57;SW;7;77%

Tacoma;Partly sunny;65;WSW;7;62%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;65;WSW;7;62%

Vancouver;Sunny;72;W;13;51%

Walla Walla;Sunny;87;WNW;5;22%

Wenatchee;Sunny;84;NW;15;25%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;67;WSW;10;62%

Yakima;Partly sunny;79;WSW;9;25%

_____

