WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Friday, July 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Sunny;75;SW;9;46%
Bellingham;Partly sunny;71;WNW;8;52%
Bremerton;Cloudy;66;SW;14;69%
Chehalis;Partly sunny;68;N;6;59%
Deer Park;Partly sunny;79;SW;7;23%
Eastsound;Sunny;68;N;5;63%
Ellensburg;Sunny;74;NW;21;45%
Ephrata;Sunny;83;WSW;14;18%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;68;SSW;12;69%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;70;WSW;12;62%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;7;48%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;S;15;80%
Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;73;W;8;50%
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;85;W;17;20%
Olympia;Partly sunny;70;WSW;13;48%
Omak;Partly sunny;77;NW;9;35%
Pasco;Sunny;88;WNW;16;24%
Port Angeles;Showers;59;N;3;93%
Pullman;Sunny;73;NE;5;58%
Puyallup;Cloudy;63;WSW;7;96%
Quillayute;Rain;57;S;9;96%
Renton;Partly sunny;63;SE;6;90%
Seattle;Cloudy;68;SSW;11;62%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;70;SW;8;48%
Shelton;Sunny;65;WSW;13;65%
Spokane;Sunny;84;SW;5;18%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;80;SW;12;20%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;84;SW;5;18%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;57;SW;7;77%
Tacoma;Partly sunny;65;WSW;7;62%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;65;WSW;7;62%
Vancouver;Sunny;72;W;13;51%
Walla Walla;Sunny;87;WNW;5;22%
Wenatchee;Sunny;84;NW;15;25%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;67;WSW;10;62%
Yakima;Partly sunny;79;WSW;9;25%
_____
