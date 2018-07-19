WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, July 19, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;57;NW;7;80%

Bellingham;Clear;60;SSE;7;69%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;59;S;7;83%

Chehalis;Clear;55;SW;5;91%

Deer Park;Clear;70;SSE;5;34%

Eastsound;Clear;57;S;10;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;67;NW;30;58%

Ephrata;Clear;76;N;7;28%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;9;81%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;60;S;9;80%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;57;SW;7;74%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;58;W;12;90%

Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;60;N;3;74%

Moses Lake;Clear;74;WSW;7;38%

Olympia;Clear;56;SSW;8;80%

Omak;Clear;72;NW;7;42%

Pasco;Clear;77;NNW;3;34%

Port Angeles;Clear;55;W;9;83%

Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;55%

Puyallup;Cloudy;62;WSW;5;78%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;65;NW;8;65%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;62;SW;7;74%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;63;Calm;0;67%

Shelton;Clear;56;WSW;9;83%

Spokane;Clear;69;Calm;0;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;74;SSW;8;32%

Spokane Felts;Clear;69;Calm;0;40%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;54;N;6;100%

Tacoma;Clear;57;WSW;6;77%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;57;WSW;6;77%

Vancouver;Clear;62;NW;8;74%

Walla Walla;Clear;76;S;9;39%

Wenatchee;Clear;75;WNW;18;36%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;60;SW;15;72%

Yakima;Clear;74;NNW;17;47%

