WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, July 22, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;58;NW;13;81%
Bellingham;Clear;56;Calm;0;74%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;59;NE;4;72%
Chehalis;Clear;57;Calm;0;92%
Deer Park;Clear;52;N;3;54%
Eastsound;Clear;61;SE;5;72%
Ellensburg;Clear;63;NW;13;53%
Ephrata;Clear;71;NNW;12;30%
Everett;Mostly clear;57;NW;5;88%
Fort Lewis;Clear;64;NW;3;56%
Friday Harbor;Clear;52;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;56;WSW;7;93%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;62;ENE;3;74%
Moses Lake;Clear;64;N;9;46%
Olympia;Clear;63;Calm;0;67%
Omak;Clear;65;NW;10;51%
Pasco;Clear;59;N;3;80%
Port Angeles;Clear;57;W;6;74%
Pullman;Clear;52;Calm;0;54%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;60;NNE;3;69%
Quillayute;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Clear;67;NNW;6;60%
Seattle;Mostly clear;64;NNE;4;64%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;N;6;48%
Shelton;Clear;60;Calm;0;72%
Spokane;Clear;62;N;3;39%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;61;W;8;30%
Spokane Felts;Clear;62;N;3;39%
Stampede Pass;Clear;50;WSW;3;79%
Tacoma;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;Calm;0;55%
Vancouver;Clear;66;NW;6;62%
Walla Walla;Clear;68;E;8;28%
Wenatchee;Clear;69;NNW;6;41%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;58;Calm;0;74%
Yakima;Clear;68;NW;8;40%
