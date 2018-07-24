WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, July 24, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;61;Calm;0;76%

Bellingham;Clear;65;S;8;72%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;NNE;4;78%

Chehalis;Clear;62;Calm;0;84%

Deer Park;Clear;56;Calm;0;59%

Eastsound;Clear;63;SSE;9;72%

Ellensburg;Clear;73;NW;10;45%

Ephrata;Clear;72;W;3;34%

Everett;Partly cloudy;66;N;6;69%

Fort Lewis;Clear;72;W;6;64%

Friday Harbor;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;54;WNW;7;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;NNW;6;70%

Moses Lake;Clear;73;NE;3;39%

Olympia;Clear;70;Calm;0;52%

Omak;Clear;75;NW;12;39%

Pasco;Clear;63;N;5;80%

Port Angeles;Clear;51;W;6;92%

Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;47%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;67;NNE;3;65%

Quillayute;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;96%

Renton;Clear;74;NNW;7;47%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;68;N;5;63%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;73;Calm;0;45%

Shelton;Clear;59;W;7;80%

Spokane;Clear;67;NE;5;40%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;68;WSW;7;31%

Spokane Felts;Clear;67;NE;5;40%

Stampede Pass;Clear;61;N;5;64%

Tacoma;Clear;69;NW;5;54%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;69;NW;5;54%

Vancouver;Clear;75;NW;6;46%

Walla Walla;Clear;76;E;7;23%

Wenatchee;Clear;78;E;5;37%

Whidbey Island;Clear;57;WSW;6;83%

Yakima;Clear;77;WNW;10;38%

