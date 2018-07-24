WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, July 24, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;61;Calm;0;76%
Bellingham;Clear;65;S;8;72%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;63;NNE;4;78%
Chehalis;Clear;62;Calm;0;84%
Deer Park;Clear;56;Calm;0;59%
Eastsound;Clear;63;SSE;9;72%
Ellensburg;Clear;73;NW;10;45%
Ephrata;Clear;72;W;3;34%
Everett;Partly cloudy;66;N;6;69%
Fort Lewis;Clear;72;W;6;64%
Friday Harbor;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;54;WNW;7;100%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;NNW;6;70%
Moses Lake;Clear;73;NE;3;39%
Olympia;Clear;70;Calm;0;52%
Omak;Clear;75;NW;12;39%
Pasco;Clear;63;N;5;80%
Port Angeles;Clear;51;W;6;92%
Pullman;Clear;61;Calm;0;47%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;67;NNE;3;65%
Quillayute;Cloudy;51;NNW;3;96%
Renton;Clear;74;NNW;7;47%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;68;N;5;63%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;73;Calm;0;45%
Shelton;Clear;59;W;7;80%
Spokane;Clear;67;NE;5;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;68;WSW;7;31%
Spokane Felts;Clear;67;NE;5;40%
Stampede Pass;Clear;61;N;5;64%
Tacoma;Clear;69;NW;5;54%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;69;NW;5;54%
Vancouver;Clear;75;NW;6;46%
Walla Walla;Clear;76;E;7;23%
Wenatchee;Clear;78;E;5;37%
Whidbey Island;Clear;57;WSW;6;83%
Yakima;Clear;77;WNW;10;38%
_____
