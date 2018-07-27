WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Thursday, July 26, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;72;WNW;7;57%
Bellingham;Clear;71;S;3;65%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;73;SW;8;57%
Chehalis;Clear;72;Calm;0;58%
Deer Park;Clear;71;NE;3;35%
Eastsound;Clear;70;SSE;7;59%
Ellensburg;Clear;82;NW;17;30%
Ephrata;Clear;89;NW;7;16%
Everett;Partly cloudy;70;NW;7;69%
Fort Lewis;Clear;74;W;8;48%
Friday Harbor;Clear;58;Calm;0;77%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;WSW;7;96%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;68;NNW;6;69%
Moses Lake;Clear;87;W;6;21%
Olympia;Clear;73;S;3;46%
Omak;Clear;85;W;5;25%
Pasco;Clear;86;SSW;5;33%
Port Angeles;Clear;58;Calm;0;80%
Pullman;Clear;74;Calm;0;31%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;77;WNW;6;48%
Quillayute;Cloudy;55;SSW;3;96%
Renton;Clear;85;W;3;33%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;75;W;7;48%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;80;WNW;6;32%
Shelton;Clear;66;WSW;16;69%
Spokane;Clear;78;Calm;0;24%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;80;NE;6;22%
Spokane Felts;Clear;78;Calm;0;24%
Stampede Pass;Clear;67;N;6;48%
Tacoma;Clear;76;SW;3;44%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;74;SW;3;48%
Vancouver;Clear;77;NNW;7;41%
Walla Walla;Clear;88;SSE;3;18%
Wenatchee;Clear;90;Calm;0;21%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;60;SW;5;75%
Yakima;Clear;88;NNW;10;29%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather