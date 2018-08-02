WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Wednesday, August 1, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly cloudy;63;NNW;5;77%

Bellingham;Clear;63;SSE;10;75%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;65;SSW;8;77%

Chehalis;Clear;61;Calm;0;87%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;74;S;7;26%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;61;S;14;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;76;WNW;18;30%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;86;WNW;18;13%

Everett;Mostly clear;64;NNW;8;80%

Fort Lewis;Clear;63;W;8;82%

Friday Harbor;Clear;61;SW;9;72%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;WSW;7;89%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;64;WNW;8;77%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;83;W;10;21%

Olympia;Clear;62;SW;10;74%

Omak;Partly cloudy;83;W;6;19%

Pasco;Clear;80;NW;10;29%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;58;WNW;12;86%

Pullman;Clear;70;Calm;0;21%

Puyallup;Clear;67;WSW;5;70%

Quillayute;Cloudy;58;S;3;93%

Renton;Clear;71;SSW;7;58%

Seattle;Clear;67;SW;8;70%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;69;SSW;5;60%

Shelton;Cloudy;61;SW;14;77%

Spokane;Clear;76;NNE;3;22%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;77;SW;10;22%

Spokane Felts;Clear;76;NNE;3;22%

Stampede Pass;Clear;58;N;3;71%

Tacoma;Clear;62;SW;5;77%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;62;SW;5;77%

Vancouver;Clear;69;N;6;65%

Walla Walla;Clear;81;S;9;18%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;82;WNW;22;18%

Whidbey Island;Clear;60;WSW;10;77%

Yakima;Clear;82;NW;9;24%

