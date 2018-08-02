WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 2, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;56;NW;3;89%
Bellingham;Clear;62;SSE;8;74%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;58;W;5;89%
Chehalis;Cloudy;61;WSW;3;82%
Deer Park;Clear;55;Calm;0;52%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;59;S;13;82%
Ellensburg;Clear;68;WNW;16;45%
Ephrata;Clear;77;Calm;0;19%
Everett;Mostly clear;59;NNW;6;87%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;59;S;6;93%
Friday Harbor;Clear;57;Calm;0;80%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;W;6;89%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;WNW;6;77%
Moses Lake;Clear;73;SW;3;27%
Olympia;Clear;56;SSW;5;86%
Omak;Clear;71;WNW;7;28%
Pasco;Clear;73;SE;5;35%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;WNW;9;89%
Pullman;Clear;57;Calm;0;40%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;4;80%
Quillayute;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;62;S;6;74%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;7;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;6;80%
Shelton;Cloudy;59;SW;13;80%
Spokane;Clear;67;Calm;0;38%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;72;SSW;6;24%
Spokane Felts;Clear;67;Calm;0;38%
Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;52;N;5;100%
Tacoma;Cloudy;58;SW;6;83%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;58;SW;6;83%
Vancouver;Clear;62;NNW;8;74%
Walla Walla;Clear;75;S;10;28%
Wenatchee;Clear;75;WNW;21;29%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;WSW;7;83%
Yakima;Clear;68;WSW;5;45%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather