WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;56;NW;3;89%

Bellingham;Clear;62;SSE;8;74%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;58;W;5;89%

Chehalis;Cloudy;61;WSW;3;82%

Deer Park;Clear;55;Calm;0;52%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;59;S;13;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;68;WNW;16;45%

Ephrata;Clear;77;Calm;0;19%

Everett;Mostly clear;59;NNW;6;87%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;59;S;6;93%

Friday Harbor;Clear;57;Calm;0;80%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;60;W;6;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;WNW;6;77%

Moses Lake;Clear;73;SW;3;27%

Olympia;Clear;56;SSW;5;86%

Omak;Clear;71;WNW;7;28%

Pasco;Clear;73;SE;5;35%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;57;WNW;9;89%

Pullman;Clear;57;Calm;0;40%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;4;80%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;62;S;6;74%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;62;WNW;7;78%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;60;SW;6;80%

Shelton;Cloudy;59;SW;13;80%

Spokane;Clear;67;Calm;0;38%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;72;SSW;6;24%

Spokane Felts;Clear;67;Calm;0;38%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;52;N;5;100%

Tacoma;Cloudy;58;SW;6;83%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;58;SW;6;83%

Vancouver;Clear;62;NNW;8;74%

Walla Walla;Clear;75;S;10;28%

Wenatchee;Clear;75;WNW;21;29%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;WSW;7;83%

Yakima;Clear;68;WSW;5;45%

_____

