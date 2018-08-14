WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Hazy sunshine;72;NW;10;66%
Bellingham;Sunny;71;W;6;65%
Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;76;NNE;8;61%
Chehalis;Sunny;82;Calm;0;42%
Deer Park;Hazy sunshine;79;Calm;0;26%
Eastsound;Sunny;66;Calm;0;82%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;82;NNE;5;34%
Ephrata;Cloudy;82;SW;12;27%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;8;66%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;78;N;9;55%
Friday Harbor;Hazy sunshine;72;N;3;51%
Hoquiam;Sunny;72;SW;7;61%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;88;NNW;8;32%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;83;WSW;8;29%
Olympia;Hazy sunshine;80;NNE;9;41%
Omak;Hazy sunshine;80;NNW;7;32%
Pasco;Hazy sunshine;83;NNW;7;32%
Port Angeles;Hazy sunshine;73;SE;6;52%
Pullman;Partly sunny;78;NW;6;21%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;77;N;7;60%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;74;NW;8;57%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;12;55%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;9;63%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;73;NW;8;56%
Shelton;Hazy sunshine;80;ESE;9;46%
Spokane;Hazy sunshine;81;Calm;0;21%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;80;N;6;21%
Spokane Felts;Hazy sunshine;81;Calm;0;21%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;54%
Tacoma;Hazy sunshine;71;N;10;58%
Tacoma Narrows;Hazy sunshine;71;N;10;58%
Vancouver;Sunny;87;NW;8;35%
Walla Walla;Sunny;87;N;7;16%
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;85;E;3;25%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;66;W;5;67%
Yakima;Partly sunny;82;SSE;6;30%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather