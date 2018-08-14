WA Current Conditions as of 07:00 PM PDT Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Hazy sunshine;72;NW;10;66%

Bellingham;Sunny;71;W;6;65%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;76;NNE;8;61%

Chehalis;Sunny;82;Calm;0;42%

Deer Park;Hazy sunshine;79;Calm;0;26%

Eastsound;Sunny;66;Calm;0;82%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;82;NNE;5;34%

Ephrata;Cloudy;82;SW;12;27%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;75;NW;8;66%

Fort Lewis;Sunny;78;N;9;55%

Friday Harbor;Hazy sunshine;72;N;3;51%

Hoquiam;Sunny;72;SW;7;61%

Kelso-Longview;Sunny;88;NNW;8;32%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;83;WSW;8;29%

Olympia;Hazy sunshine;80;NNE;9;41%

Omak;Hazy sunshine;80;NNW;7;32%

Pasco;Hazy sunshine;83;NNW;7;32%

Port Angeles;Hazy sunshine;73;SE;6;52%

Pullman;Partly sunny;78;NW;6;21%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;77;N;7;60%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;74;NW;8;57%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;76;NW;12;55%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;73;NNE;9;63%

Seattle Boeing;Sunny;73;NW;8;56%

Shelton;Hazy sunshine;80;ESE;9;46%

Spokane;Hazy sunshine;81;Calm;0;21%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;80;N;6;21%

Spokane Felts;Hazy sunshine;81;Calm;0;21%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;71;N;3;54%

Tacoma;Hazy sunshine;71;N;10;58%

Tacoma Narrows;Hazy sunshine;71;N;10;58%

Vancouver;Sunny;87;NW;8;35%

Walla Walla;Sunny;87;N;7;16%

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;85;E;3;25%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;66;W;5;67%

Yakima;Partly sunny;82;SSE;6;30%

