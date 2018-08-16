WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Hazy moonlight;60;Calm;0;80%

Bellingham;Clear;64;S;9;74%

Bremerton;Intermittent clouds;63;WNW;4;82%

Chehalis;Cloudy;58;WSW;5;100%

Deer Park;Clear;57;W;5;50%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;SSE;6;82%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;74;NW;10;49%

Ephrata;Cloudy;72;Calm;0;33%

Everett;Intermittent clouds;62;N;4;85%

Fort Lewis;Clear;65;W;5;86%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;E;3;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;W;9;96%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;63;WNW;5;86%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;69;NNE;5;52%

Olympia;Clear;63;SSE;5;81%

Omak;Partly cloudy;68;NW;6;48%

Pasco;Hazy moonlight;69;Calm;0;70%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;54;WNW;8;96%

Pullman;Hazy moonlight;62;Calm;0;34%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;W;3;81%

Quillayute;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%

Renton;Clear;68;Calm;0;65%

Seattle;Intermittent clouds;66;NW;4;71%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;67;Calm;0;62%

Shelton;Cloudy;59;WSW;14;89%

Spokane;Cloudy;63;NE;5;51%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;28%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;63;NE;5;51%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;61;WSW;5;72%

Tacoma;Clear;61;W;6;86%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;W;6;86%

Vancouver;Clear;67;NW;5;78%

Walla Walla;Hazy moonlight;78;Calm;0;31%

Wenatchee;Hazy moonlight;77;NW;6;38%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;SSW;3;83%

Yakima;Hazy moonlight;65;WSW;7;55%

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather