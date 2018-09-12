WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Wednesday, September 12, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;56;ENE;3;90%
Bellingham;Showers;56;N;3;86%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;100%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;S;2;99%
Deer Park;Clear;45;N;2;93%
Eastsound;Cloudy;58;S;3;84%
Ellensburg;Clear;50;NNW;6;74%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;55;NE;3;50%
Everett;Cloudy;54;E;4;97%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;55;ESE;3;99%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;57;N;2;96%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%
Moses Lake;Clear;53;WNW;3;53%
Olympia;Cloudy;55;SSW;2;96%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;52;NNW;7;74%
Pasco;Clear;55;SSW;4;67%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;53;SW;6;96%
Pullman;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;70%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;2;99%
Quillayute;Cloudy;53;E;2;95%
Renton;Cloudy;58;N;3;83%
Seattle;Cloudy;57;SSE;4;84%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;58;S;6;80%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;1;96%
Spokane;Cloudy;52;NNE;3;73%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;50;SSE;2;63%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;52;NNE;3;73%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;46;N;4;99%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;3;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;55;S;3;94%
Vancouver;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%
Walla Walla;Clear;58;S;10;53%
Wenatchee;Clear;54;NW;7;58%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;N;4;84%
Yakima;Clear;46;WSW;7;79%
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather