WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Wednesday, September 12, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;56;ENE;3;90%

Bellingham;Showers;56;N;3;86%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;54;S;3;100%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;57;S;2;99%

Deer Park;Clear;45;N;2;93%

Eastsound;Cloudy;58;S;3;84%

Ellensburg;Clear;50;NNW;6;74%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;55;NE;3;50%

Everett;Cloudy;54;E;4;97%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;55;ESE;3;99%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;57;N;2;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Moses Lake;Clear;53;WNW;3;53%

Olympia;Cloudy;55;SSW;2;96%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;52;NNW;7;74%

Pasco;Clear;55;SSW;4;67%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;53;SW;6;96%

Pullman;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;70%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;SSW;2;99%

Quillayute;Cloudy;53;E;2;95%

Renton;Cloudy;58;N;3;83%

Seattle;Cloudy;57;SSE;4;84%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;58;S;6;80%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;54;SSW;1;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;52;NNE;3;73%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;50;SSE;2;63%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;52;NNE;3;73%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;46;N;4;99%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;3;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;55;S;3;94%

Vancouver;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;100%

Walla Walla;Clear;58;S;10;53%

Wenatchee;Clear;54;NW;7;58%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;57;N;4;84%

Yakima;Clear;46;WSW;7;79%

_____

