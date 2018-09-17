WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Monday, September 17, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Partly sunny;62;N;5;55%

Bellingham;Partly sunny;61;SE;7;55%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;3;59%

Chehalis;Cloudy;61;NNE;7;68%

Deer Park;Sunny;60;Calm;0;38%

Eastsound;Sunny;57;N;5;67%

Ellensburg;Sunny;65;S;5;35%

Ephrata;Sunny;67;NE;6;28%

Everett;Mostly sunny;61;NNE;3;61%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;60;SSE;3;60%

Friday Harbor;Sunny;62;ESE;7;53%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;60;S;7;72%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;60;NW;7;69%

Moses Lake;Sunny;65;SSW;3;30%

Olympia;Cloudy;58;NNE;3;74%

Omak;Sunny;66;NNW;7;32%

Pasco;Sunny;67;NNE;8;37%

Port Angeles;Sunny;59;NW;10;55%

Pullman;Partly sunny;62;N;3;42%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;62;N;1;56%

Quillayute;Partly sunny;62;N;8;55%

Renton;Sunny;63;NW;8;49%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;2;63%

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;63;NW;9;49%

Shelton;Cloudy;61;N;3;55%

Spokane;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;35%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;59;WNW;8;43%

Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;35%

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;49;N;3;79%

Tacoma;Cloudy;60;N;5;55%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;N;5;55%

Vancouver;Sunny;64;WNW;9;57%

Walla Walla;Sunny;67;N;3;31%

Wenatchee;Sunny;60;Calm;0;43%

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;61;W;7;57%

Yakima;Sunny;64;WSW;5;39%

