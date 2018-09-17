WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Monday, September 17, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly sunny;62;N;5;55%
Bellingham;Partly sunny;61;SE;7;55%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;ENE;3;59%
Chehalis;Cloudy;61;NNE;7;68%
Deer Park;Sunny;60;Calm;0;38%
Eastsound;Sunny;57;N;5;67%
Ellensburg;Sunny;65;S;5;35%
Ephrata;Sunny;67;NE;6;28%
Everett;Mostly sunny;61;NNE;3;61%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;60;SSE;3;60%
Friday Harbor;Sunny;62;ESE;7;53%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;60;S;7;72%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;60;NW;7;69%
Moses Lake;Sunny;65;SSW;3;30%
Olympia;Cloudy;58;NNE;3;74%
Omak;Sunny;66;NNW;7;32%
Pasco;Sunny;67;NNE;8;37%
Port Angeles;Sunny;59;NW;10;55%
Pullman;Partly sunny;62;N;3;42%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;62;N;1;56%
Quillayute;Partly sunny;62;N;8;55%
Renton;Sunny;63;NW;8;49%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;NE;2;63%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;63;NW;9;49%
Shelton;Cloudy;61;N;3;55%
Spokane;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;35%
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;59;WNW;8;43%
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;63;Calm;0;35%
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;49;N;3;79%
Tacoma;Cloudy;60;N;5;55%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;60;N;5;55%
Vancouver;Sunny;64;WNW;9;57%
Walla Walla;Sunny;67;N;3;31%
Wenatchee;Sunny;60;Calm;0;43%
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;61;W;7;57%
Yakima;Sunny;64;WSW;5;39%
