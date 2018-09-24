WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Sunday, September 23, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;54;NW;3;74%
Bellingham;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;86%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;54;NNW;3;77%
Chehalis;Clear;52;Calm;0;87%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;60%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;52;NW;18;56%
Ephrata;Clear;60;WNW;16;40%
Everett;Partly cloudy;52;NW;3;82%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;55;W;3;73%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;W;3;71%
Hoquiam;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;56;WNW;6;69%
Moses Lake;Clear;57;WSW;6;50%
Olympia;Clear;50;S;5;79%
Omak;Clear;60;N;16;45%
Pasco;Clear;56;NNW;3;57%
Port Angeles;Clear;50;WSW;5;82%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;53%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;52;NNE;2;78%
Quillayute;Clear;47;Calm;0;92%
Renton;Clear;56;Calm;0;74%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;55;NNW;2;70%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;55%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;54;W;6;80%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;7;50%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;56;NNW;8;47%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;7;50%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;41;N;5;92%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;61%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;61%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;59;NNW;5;59%
Walla Walla;Clear;57;SE;7;35%
Wenatchee;Clear;56;WNW;12;48%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;63%
Yakima;Clear;57;NW;10;41%
_____
