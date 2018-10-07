WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Saturday, October 6, 2018
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;46;SSE;5;92%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;0;82%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;50;SE;2;85%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;98%
Deer Park;Clear;36;Calm;0;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;51;S;3;83%
Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;50;NW;14;60%
Ephrata;Clear;52;WNW;5;52%
Everett;Cloudy;49;SE;4;90%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;47;ESE;3;99%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;53;S;8;66%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;47;SE;3;92%
Omak;Clear;48;NW;10;51%
Pasco;Clear;51;SE;5;76%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;3;95%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;1;92%
Quillayute;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;96%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;51;S;3;82%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;52;ESE;3;78%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;53;ESE;5;73%
Shelton;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;86%
Spokane;Clear;44;Calm;0;88%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;42;WNW;5;82%
Spokane Felts;Clear;44;Calm;0;88%
Stampede Pass;Fog;39;W;6;98%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;74%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;74%
Vancouver;Clear;48;Calm;0;86%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;51;S;7;73%
Wenatchee;Clear;52;WNW;6;58%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;52;SE;7;80%
Yakima;Clear;50;WSW;6;60%
