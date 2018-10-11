WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 10:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;49;NW;5;89%
Bellingham;Clear;47;Calm;0;86%
Bremerton;Clear;51;N;3;88%
Chehalis;Clear;49;Calm;1;98%
Deer Park;Clear;34;NNE;2;76%
Eastsound;Clear;49;N;1;92%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;47;NNE;3;73%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;51;NW;8;54%
Everett;Clear;49;NNW;4;94%
Fort Lewis;Clear;52;Calm;0;98%
Friday Harbor;Clear;51;NW;2;84%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;54;N;3;92%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;52;N;1;90%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;52;W;5;53%
Olympia;Clear;48;N;2;91%
Omak;Clear;49;N;9;65%
Pasco;Clear;49;ENE;4;69%
Port Angeles;Clear;46;SW;6;92%
Pullman;Clear;37;Calm;1;84%
Puyallup;Clear;50;Calm;1;91%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;51;N;2;92%
Renton;Clear;54;WNW;5;83%
Seattle;Clear;53;N;2;87%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;55;Calm;0;75%
Shelton;Clear;47;Calm;0;88%
Spokane;Clear;43;Calm;0;62%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;42;NNW;2;61%
Spokane Felts;Clear;43;Calm;0;62%
Stampede Pass;Clear;43;Calm;1;86%
Tacoma;Clear;51;NNE;2;90%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;52;NNE;2;86%
Vancouver;Clear;57;WNW;5;74%
Walla Walla;Clear;49;E;7;73%
Wenatchee;Clear;51;WNW;3;65%
Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;49;N;1;87%
Yakima;Clear;44;W;2;79%
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather