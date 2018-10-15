WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Monday, October 15, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;39;N;2;95%

Bellingham;Clear;40;NNW;3;85%

Bremerton;Clear;45;NE;6;78%

Chehalis;Clear;40;Calm;1;92%

Deer Park;Clear;30;N;2;73%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;1;95%

Ellensburg;Clear;36;Calm;0;69%

Ephrata;Clear;37;Calm;0;61%

Everett;Clear;43;N;2;90%

Fort Lewis;Clear;39;Calm;0;97%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;N;1;73%

Hoquiam;Clear;54;NNE;10;46%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%

Moses Lake;Clear;34;N;4;71%

Olympia;Clear;41;N;2;84%

Omak;Mostly clear;37;NW;2;72%

Pasco;Clear;38;E;2;75%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%

Pullman;Clear;32;Calm;0;63%

Puyallup;Clear;41;Calm;1;93%

Quillayute;Clear;41;NE;2;85%

Renton;Clear;46;Calm;1;76%

Seattle;Clear;49;Calm;1;72%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;48;Calm;0;67%

Shelton;Clear;35;Calm;0;88%

Spokane;Clear;36;NNE;3;75%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;37;WSW;7;55%

Spokane Felts;Clear;36;NNE;3;75%

Stampede Pass;Clear;41;N;2;61%

Tacoma;Clear;46;NNE;2;79%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;46;NNE;2;77%

Vancouver;Clear;44;Calm;0;65%

Walla Walla;Clear;43;ESE;6;60%

Wenatchee;Clear;46;NW;8;45%

Whidbey Island;Clear;44;Calm;0;82%

Yakima;Clear;34;W;6;78%

