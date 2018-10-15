WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Monday, October 15, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;39;N;2;95%
Bellingham;Clear;40;NNW;3;85%
Bremerton;Clear;45;NE;6;78%
Chehalis;Clear;40;Calm;1;92%
Deer Park;Clear;30;N;2;73%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;Calm;1;95%
Ellensburg;Clear;36;Calm;0;69%
Ephrata;Clear;37;Calm;0;61%
Everett;Clear;43;N;2;90%
Fort Lewis;Clear;39;Calm;0;97%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;48;N;1;73%
Hoquiam;Clear;54;NNE;10;46%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%
Moses Lake;Clear;34;N;4;71%
Olympia;Clear;41;N;2;84%
Omak;Mostly clear;37;NW;2;72%
Pasco;Clear;38;E;2;75%
Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;92%
Pullman;Clear;32;Calm;0;63%
Puyallup;Clear;41;Calm;1;93%
Quillayute;Clear;41;NE;2;85%
Renton;Clear;46;Calm;1;76%
Seattle;Clear;49;Calm;1;72%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;48;Calm;0;67%
Shelton;Clear;35;Calm;0;88%
Spokane;Clear;36;NNE;3;75%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;37;WSW;7;55%
Spokane Felts;Clear;36;NNE;3;75%
Stampede Pass;Clear;41;N;2;61%
Tacoma;Clear;46;NNE;2;79%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;46;NNE;2;77%
Vancouver;Clear;44;Calm;0;65%
Walla Walla;Clear;43;ESE;6;60%
Wenatchee;Clear;46;NW;8;45%
Whidbey Island;Clear;44;Calm;0;82%
Yakima;Clear;34;W;6;78%
_____
