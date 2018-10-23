WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Monday, October 22, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Fog;45;SSE;3;93%

Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;86%

Bremerton;Fog;51;N;1;84%

Chehalis;Clear;51;Calm;0;97%

Deer Park;Clear;49;N;4;54%

Eastsound;Clear;47;S;0;91%

Ellensburg;Clear;49;ENE;5;63%

Ephrata;Clear;59;NW;6;37%

Everett;Fog;48;SSE;2;93%

Fort Lewis;Fog;47;W;4;98%

Friday Harbor;Clear;46;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Fog;49;W;6;100%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%

Moses Lake;Clear;59;N;3;41%

Olympia;Fog;48;N;5;95%

Omak;Clear;49;NW;2;69%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;54;N;3;67%

Port Angeles;Clear;48;Calm;0;89%

Pullman;Clear;53;N;2;52%

Puyallup;Clear;49;Calm;1;91%

Quillayute;Fog;48;W;3;98%

Renton;Fog;50;Calm;1;90%

Seattle;Fog;50;N;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Fog;48;Calm;0;96%

Shelton;Fog;48;N;2;96%

Spokane;Clear;52;NE;2;58%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;55;N;5;46%

Spokane Felts;Clear;52;NE;2;58%

Stampede Pass;Clear;50;N;4;63%

Tacoma;Fog;47;W;2;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Fog;48;W;2;94%

Vancouver;Clear;54;Calm;0;74%

Walla Walla;Clear;54;Calm;0;63%

Wenatchee;Clear;55;Calm;0;50%

Whidbey Island;Fog;45;Calm;1;86%

Yakima;Clear;53;N;2;58%

_____

