WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 PM PDT Monday, October 22, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Fog;45;SSE;3;93%
Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;86%
Bremerton;Fog;51;N;1;84%
Chehalis;Clear;51;Calm;0;97%
Deer Park;Clear;49;N;4;54%
Eastsound;Clear;47;S;0;91%
Ellensburg;Clear;49;ENE;5;63%
Ephrata;Clear;59;NW;6;37%
Everett;Fog;48;SSE;2;93%
Fort Lewis;Fog;47;W;4;98%
Friday Harbor;Clear;46;Calm;0;86%
Hoquiam;Fog;49;W;6;100%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;55;Calm;0;86%
Moses Lake;Clear;59;N;3;41%
Olympia;Fog;48;N;5;95%
Omak;Clear;49;NW;2;69%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;54;N;3;67%
Port Angeles;Clear;48;Calm;0;89%
Pullman;Clear;53;N;2;52%
Puyallup;Clear;49;Calm;1;91%
Quillayute;Fog;48;W;3;98%
Renton;Fog;50;Calm;1;90%
Seattle;Fog;50;N;2;83%
Seattle Boeing;Fog;48;Calm;0;96%
Shelton;Fog;48;N;2;96%
Spokane;Clear;52;NE;2;58%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;55;N;5;46%
Spokane Felts;Clear;52;NE;2;58%
Stampede Pass;Clear;50;N;4;63%
Tacoma;Fog;47;W;2;95%
Tacoma Narrows;Fog;48;W;2;94%
Vancouver;Clear;54;Calm;0;74%
Walla Walla;Clear;54;Calm;0;63%
Wenatchee;Clear;55;Calm;0;50%
Whidbey Island;Fog;45;Calm;1;86%
Yakima;Clear;53;N;2;58%
_____
