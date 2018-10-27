WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 27, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;N;5;100%
Bellingham;Clear;45;SSE;5;89%
Bremerton;Mostly clear;49;NE;3;93%
Chehalis;Fog;48;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Cloudy;48;W;5;65%
Eastsound;Clear;45;Calm;0;100%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;50;WNW;10;68%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;55;NW;13;46%
Everett;Partly cloudy;47;NNE;3;97%
Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;1;98%
Friday Harbor;Clear;43;Calm;0;88%
Hoquiam;Fog;43;ENE;5;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;100%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;9;56%
Olympia;Fog;42;Calm;0;95%
Omak;Mostly clear;42;NNW;5;100%
Pasco;Cloudy;55;S;5;89%
Port Angeles;Clear;47;WSW;7;73%
Pullman;Rain;50;WSW;14;92%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;1;94%
Quillayute;Partly cloudy;44;E;3;100%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%
Seattle;Partly cloudy;51;NNE;2;83%
Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%
Shelton;Clear;49;WNW;3;96%
Spokane;Cloudy;53;W;7;56%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;47;WSW;13;72%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;53;W;7;56%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;40;WNW;6;82%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%
Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%
Vancouver;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%
Walla Walla;Showers;54;S;13;86%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;6;67%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;49;ESE;5;83%
Yakima;Cloudy;54;S;3;61%
_____
