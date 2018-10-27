WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 27, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;N;5;100%

Bellingham;Clear;45;SSE;5;89%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;49;NE;3;93%

Chehalis;Fog;48;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;48;W;5;65%

Eastsound;Clear;45;Calm;0;100%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;50;WNW;10;68%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;55;NW;13;46%

Everett;Partly cloudy;47;NNE;3;97%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;46;Calm;1;98%

Friday Harbor;Clear;43;Calm;0;88%

Hoquiam;Fog;43;ENE;5;100%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;100%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;9;56%

Olympia;Fog;42;Calm;0;95%

Omak;Mostly clear;42;NNW;5;100%

Pasco;Cloudy;55;S;5;89%

Port Angeles;Clear;47;WSW;7;73%

Pullman;Rain;50;WSW;14;92%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;48;Calm;1;94%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;44;E;3;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;92%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;51;NNE;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

Shelton;Clear;49;WNW;3;96%

Spokane;Cloudy;53;W;7;56%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;47;WSW;13;72%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;53;W;7;56%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;40;WNW;6;82%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;96%

Vancouver;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

Walla Walla;Showers;54;S;13;86%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;48;NNW;6;67%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;49;ESE;5;83%

Yakima;Cloudy;54;S;3;61%

