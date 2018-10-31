WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;53;ESE;6;92%

Bellingham;Showers;53;SSE;5;85%

Bremerton;Cloudy;56;SSW;10;86%

Chehalis;Showers;53;N;11;99%

Deer Park;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;95%

Eastsound;Showers;54;S;16;87%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;50;NNE;6;74%

Ephrata;Cloudy;50;SW;16;79%

Everett;Cloudy;55;ENE;7;89%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;54;SSE;14;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;S;7;84%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;SW;14;100%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;53;SSE;13;89%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;50;SSW;6;79%

Olympia;Cloudy;52;SSW;11;94%

Omak;Cloudy;49;SSE;11;77%

Pasco;Cloudy;56;SSW;11;76%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;43;E;10;92%

Puyallup;Cloudy;57;SSW;8;88%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;SSW;7;96%

Renton;Cloudy;58;S;8;82%

Seattle;Cloudy;56;SW;8;82%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;56;SSW;6;80%

Shelton;Cloudy;54;SW;7;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;46;SW;9;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;44;SW;14;97%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;46;SW;9;85%

Stampede Pass;Showers;50;W;11;95%

Tacoma;Cloudy;55;S;11;90%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;S;11;90%

Vancouver;Cloudy;55;SSW;6;83%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;57;S;14;61%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;49;SSE;5;77%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;56;SE;11;80%

Yakima;Cloudy;51;N;3;74%

