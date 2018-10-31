WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 PM PDT Wednesday, October 31, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;53;ESE;6;92%
Bellingham;Showers;53;SSE;5;85%
Bremerton;Cloudy;56;SSW;10;86%
Chehalis;Showers;53;N;11;99%
Deer Park;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;95%
Eastsound;Showers;54;S;16;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;50;NNE;6;74%
Ephrata;Cloudy;50;SW;16;79%
Everett;Cloudy;55;ENE;7;89%
Fort Lewis;Cloudy;54;SSE;14;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;53;S;7;84%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;SW;14;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;53;SSE;13;89%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;50;SSW;6;79%
Olympia;Cloudy;52;SSW;11;94%
Omak;Cloudy;49;SSE;11;77%
Pasco;Cloudy;56;SSW;11;76%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;89%
Pullman;Cloudy;43;E;10;92%
Puyallup;Cloudy;57;SSW;8;88%
Quillayute;Cloudy;56;SSW;7;96%
Renton;Cloudy;58;S;8;82%
Seattle;Cloudy;56;SW;8;82%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;56;SSW;6;80%
Shelton;Cloudy;54;SW;7;92%
Spokane;Cloudy;46;SW;9;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;44;SW;14;97%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;46;SW;9;85%
Stampede Pass;Showers;50;W;11;95%
Tacoma;Cloudy;55;S;11;90%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;54;S;11;90%
Vancouver;Cloudy;55;SSW;6;83%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;57;S;14;61%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;49;SSE;5;77%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;56;SE;11;80%
Yakima;Cloudy;51;N;3;74%
_____
