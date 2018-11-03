WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PDT Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Showers;53;SE;13;92%
Bellingham;Rain;54;SSE;7;86%
Bremerton;Showers;55;SSE;9;88%
Chehalis;Cloudy;55;S;9;92%
Deer Park;Cloudy;50;SSE;7;73%
Eastsound;Cloudy;54;S;9;93%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;56;NNW;17;57%
Ephrata;Showers;56;W;3;54%
Everett;Showers;56;SE;9;87%
Fort Lewis;Showers;55;SSE;13;93%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;52;ESE;7;92%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;S;14;93%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;56;S;7;83%
Moses Lake;Showers;57;SW;9;55%
Olympia;Cloudy;55;SSW;9;86%
Omak;Cloudy;51;S;6;73%
Pasco;Cloudy;62;SSW;17;47%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;52;N;3;92%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;52;WSW;13;66%
Puyallup;Showers;57;SSE;7;83%
Quillayute;Showers;52;S;10;96%
Renton;Showers;55;ESE;5;86%
Seattle;Showers;56;SSE;9;83%
Seattle Boeing;Showers;55;SSE;10;83%
Shelton;Cloudy;57;SSW;12;83%
Spokane;Cloudy;53;SW;9;63%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;52;SSW;12;70%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;53;SW;9;63%
Stampede Pass;Showers;43;WNW;6;91%
Tacoma;Showers;54;SSE;9;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;54;SSE;9;88%
Vancouver;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;71%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;59;SSW;10;53%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;60%
Whidbey Island;Showers;56;SSE;17;83%
Yakima;Cloudy;57;E;5;53%
_____
