WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 03:00 PM PST Tuesday, November 6, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;7;76%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;5;76%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;5;77%
Chehalis;Partly sunny;57;N;5;62%
Deer Park;Cloudy;43;S;3;82%
Eastsound;Partly sunny;54;Calm;0;66%
Ellensburg;Sunny;54;NW;24;44%
Ephrata;Cloudy;58;NW;7;37%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;7;86%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;10;70%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;Calm;0;68%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;56;W;7;69%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;53;S;5;82%
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;59;SW;9;37%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;8;76%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;63%
Pasco;Sunny;61;SW;13;34%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;53;W;10;66%
Pullman;Cloudy;46;W;13;67%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;55;WSW;6;71%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;7;76%
Renton;Partly sunny;56;S;7;57%
Seattle;Partly sunny;54;W;6;70%
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;55;N;5;61%
Shelton;Partly sunny;58;WSW;16;57%
Spokane;Cloudy;47;SW;8;68%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;45;SSW;5;84%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;47;SW;8;68%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;35;WNW;10;88%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;71%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;71%
Vancouver;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;61%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;17;41%
Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;56;NW;17;43%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;56;SW;10;69%
Yakima;Partly sunny;60;NW;8;30%
_____
