WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, November 10, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;85%
Bremerton;Fog;40;S;2;95%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;100%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;7;100%
Ellensburg;Clear;39;NW;13;69%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;3;78%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;41;ESE;2;94%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;3;89%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;6;89%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;43;NNE;6;93%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;29;E;5;85%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;3;96%
Pasco;Clear;28;SSW;3;88%
Port Angeles;Clear;39;SSW;3;95%
Pullman;Clear;28;Calm;0;88%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;1;96%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;5;95%
Seattle;Cloudy;43;ESE;2;92%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;S;3;92%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Fog;26;Calm;0;100%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%
Stampede Pass;Fog;31;N;6;92%
Tacoma;Cloudy;42;S;3;91%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;S;3;91%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;85%
Walla Walla;Clear;34;SW;5;75%
Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;81%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;7;85%
Yakima;Clear;25;W;6;81%
_____
