WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Saturday, November 10, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;85%

Bremerton;Fog;40;S;2;95%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;29;Calm;0;92%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;7;100%

Ellensburg;Clear;39;NW;13;69%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;31;NW;3;78%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;41;ESE;2;94%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;39;ESE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;SE;3;89%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;45;ENE;6;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;43;NNE;6;93%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;29;E;5;85%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;31;WNW;3;96%

Pasco;Clear;28;SSW;3;88%

Port Angeles;Clear;39;SSW;3;95%

Pullman;Clear;28;Calm;0;88%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;1;96%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;39;SE;5;95%

Seattle;Cloudy;43;ESE;2;92%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;40;S;3;92%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;91%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%

Spokane Fairchild;Fog;26;Calm;0;100%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;92%

Stampede Pass;Fog;31;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;42;S;3;91%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;S;3;91%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;44;Calm;0;85%

Walla Walla;Clear;34;SW;5;75%

Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;81%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;ESE;7;85%

Yakima;Clear;25;W;6;81%

