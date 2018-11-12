WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Monday, November 12, 2018
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;28;NNW;2;100%
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;1;91%
Bremerton;Clear;40;NE;5;84%
Chehalis;Clear;34;N;3;98%
Deer Park;Clear;24;N;4;95%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;27;Calm;0;78%
Ephrata;Mostly clear;20;Calm;0;91%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;34;NNW;3;92%
Fort Lewis;Clear;32;Calm;0;100%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;1;89%
Hoquiam;Cloudy;47;NE;16;60%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;32;Calm;0;95%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;21;N;1;88%
Olympia;Clear;33;Calm;0;88%
Omak;Clear;25;WNW;3;92%
Pasco;Cloudy;33;N;5;90%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;36;SSE;3;92%
Pullman;Clear;26;NE;1;89%
Puyallup;Partly cloudy;35;N;3;89%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;40;N;3;87%
Renton;Clear;41;N;4;85%
Seattle;Mostly clear;42;NNE;3;81%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;36;Calm;0;89%
Shelton;Clear;41;N;7;70%
Spokane;Fog;26;Calm;0;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;26;NE;4;98%
Spokane Felts;Fog;26;Calm;0;92%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;29;N;5;78%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;39;NNE;4;89%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;40;NNE;4;88%
Vancouver;Clear;50;E;14;36%
Walla Walla;Fog;31;Calm;0;88%
Wenatchee;Fog;28;Calm;0;95%
Whidbey Island;Fog;39;SE;5;82%
Yakima;Clear;23;Calm;0;88%
_____
