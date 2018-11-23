WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, November 23, 2018

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;46;SE;12;85%

Bellingham;Cloudy;48;SSE;17;76%

Bremerton;Showers;46;SSE;8;90%

Chehalis;Cloudy;46;S;13;93%

Deer Park;Cloudy;39;SSW;15;92%

Eastsound;Rain;48;S;9;87%

Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;29;E;5;88%

Ephrata;Cloudy;32;ESE;5;95%

Everett;Cloudy;46;SE;10;92%

Fort Lewis;Showers;45;SSE;14;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;47;SSW;8;83%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;SSW;14;89%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;46;SSE;10;93%

Moses Lake;Fog;33;S;6;91%

Olympia;Cloudy;45;SSW;7;92%

Omak;Cloudy;33;S;3;100%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;42;SSW;12;78%

Port Angeles;Showers;44;S;3;85%

Pullman;Cloudy;40;WSW;21;79%

Puyallup;Cloudy;47;S;7;86%

Quillayute;Cloudy;44;N;3;100%

Renton;Rain;47;SE;9;86%

Seattle;Cloudy;48;E;10;79%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;SSE;10;86%

Shelton;Showers;45;WSW;7;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;41;SW;15;82%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;SW;21;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;41;SW;15;82%

Stampede Pass;Snow;33;Calm;0;88%

Tacoma;Showers;45;S;10;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;S;10;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;48;SW;8;89%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;45;S;12;68%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;50;SE;16;74%

Yakima;Fog;32;W;3;95%

_____

