WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Wednesday, November 28, 2018

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;51;SSE;10;85%

Bellingham;Cloudy;51;S;8;82%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;8;98%

Chehalis;Rain;50;SSE;5;99%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;41;SSE;5;100%

Eastsound;Cloudy;50;S;8;100%

Ellensburg;Fog;34;Calm;0;92%

Ephrata;Fog;39;Calm;0;100%

Everett;Cloudy;50;SE;8;96%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;48;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;S;5;96%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;51;SSE;7;92%

Moses Lake;Showers;38;SSE;2;100%

Olympia;Cloudy;50;S;9;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;40;S;3;92%

Pasco;Cloudy;48;SSW;3;76%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;46;WSW;5;92%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;41;ENE;5;88%

Puyallup;Showers;49;S;6;92%

Quillayute;Partly cloudy;49;SSW;3;96%

Renton;Cloudy;50;N;5;92%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;51;NE;8;87%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;50;SSE;8;86%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;52;SSW;8;90%

Spokane;Cloudy;45;SW;6;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;10;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;45;SW;6;85%

Stampede Pass;Showers;36;N;3;89%

Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSE;7;94%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;49;S;9;92%

Vancouver;Cloudy;52;SSE;6;76%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;50;S;9;68%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;37;NW;6;88%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;53;Calm;0;79%

Yakima;Showers;38;S;5;95%

