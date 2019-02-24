WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly cloudy;35;N;8;88%
Bellingham;Cloudy;37;NNE;9;56%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;35;NE;5;91%
Chehalis;Cloudy;36;Calm;1;99%
Deer Park;Mostly sunny;18;NNE;15;77%
Eastsound;Cloudy;38;N;6;65%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;40;NNW;6;50%
Ephrata;Cloudy;28;NNW;13;71%
Everett;Cloudy;32;N;5;100%
Fort Lewis;Showers;36;Calm;0;93%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;N;8;67%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;38;NE;3;96%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;36;SE;5;94%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;27;N;6;71%
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;2;96%
Omak;Cloudy;20;N;13;84%
Pasco;Flurries;28;WNW;8;88%
Port Angeles;Showers;35;ESE;7;92%
Pullman;Cloudy;27;E;10;78%
Puyallup;Showers;33;N;2;94%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%
Renton;Cloudy;38;NNW;6;75%
Seattle;Cloudy;36;NNE;4;81%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;38;ESE;6;72%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;35;N;7;88%
Spokane;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;84%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;14;NE;8;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;84%
Stampede Pass;Cloudy;22;N;3;86%
Tacoma;Showers;36;N;3;88%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;36;N;4;86%
Vancouver;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%
Walla Walla;Snow;25;SSW;4;90%
Wenatchee;Fog;25;W;5;91%
Whidbey Island;Flurries;39;ENE;10;72%
Yakima;Flurries;28;W;8;88%
_____
