WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PST Sunday, February 24, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;35;N;8;88%

Bellingham;Cloudy;37;NNE;9;56%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;35;NE;5;91%

Chehalis;Cloudy;36;Calm;1;99%

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;18;NNE;15;77%

Eastsound;Cloudy;38;N;6;65%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;40;NNW;6;50%

Ephrata;Cloudy;28;NNW;13;71%

Everett;Cloudy;32;N;5;100%

Fort Lewis;Showers;36;Calm;0;93%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;38;N;8;67%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;38;NE;3;96%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;36;SE;5;94%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;27;N;6;71%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;36;NNW;2;96%

Omak;Cloudy;20;N;13;84%

Pasco;Flurries;28;WNW;8;88%

Port Angeles;Showers;35;ESE;7;92%

Pullman;Cloudy;27;E;10;78%

Puyallup;Showers;33;N;2;94%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95%

Renton;Cloudy;38;NNW;6;75%

Seattle;Cloudy;36;NNE;4;81%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;38;ESE;6;72%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;35;N;7;88%

Spokane;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;84%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;14;NE;8;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;84%

Stampede Pass;Cloudy;22;N;3;86%

Tacoma;Showers;36;N;3;88%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;36;N;4;86%

Vancouver;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%

Walla Walla;Snow;25;SSW;4;90%

Wenatchee;Fog;25;W;5;91%

Whidbey Island;Flurries;39;ENE;10;72%

Yakima;Flurries;28;W;8;88%

_____

