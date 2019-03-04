WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM PST Sunday, March 3, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Mostly sunny;44;WNW;13;39%
Bellingham;Sunny;43;NNE;17;26%
Bremerton;Sunny;43;NE;9;40%
Chehalis;Sunny;48;NNE;10;32%
Deer Park;Sunny;23;NE;15;27%
Eastsound;Mostly sunny;43;N;6;32%
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;23;S;7;42%
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;27;N;3;31%
Everett;Sunny;42;NW;8;52%
Fort Lewis;Sunny;47;NW;13;36%
Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;43;NNE;12;28%
Hoquiam;Mostly sunny;50;NE;9;31%
Kelso-Longview;Sunny;46;SE;14;25%
Moses Lake;Sunny;28;N;9;35%
Olympia;Sunny;46;NE;9;28%
Omak;Sunny;32;NNE;9;36%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;26;N;8;55%
Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;42;E;9;42%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;18;WNW;6;59%
Puyallup;Mostly sunny;44;NNE;8;35%
Quillayute;Sunny;47;E;7;40%
Renton;Sunny;47;E;9;24%
Seattle;Sunny;43;ENE;8;41%
Seattle Boeing;Sunny;48;NE;8;21%
Shelton;Mostly sunny;48;NNE;9;25%
Spokane;Sunny;25;ENE;13;36%
Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;20;NNE;8;37%
Spokane Felts;Sunny;25;ENE;13;36%
Stampede Pass;Sunny;18;N;3;56%
Tacoma;Sunny;44;NNE;9;29%
Tacoma Narrows;Sunny;44;NNE;9;29%
Vancouver;Sunny;39;E;20;27%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;21;S;7;74%
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;24;Calm;0;33%
Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;47;N;10;30%
Yakima;Sunny;26;NNE;15;30%
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather