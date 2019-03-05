WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 01:00 AM PST Tuesday, March 5, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;26;N;3;71%
Bellingham;Clear;32;N;7;37%
Bremerton;Clear;31;NE;4;54%
Chehalis;Clear;26;Calm;1;81%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;23;NNE;14;40%
Eastsound;Clear;35;N;5;42%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;20;Calm;0;65%
Ephrata;Cloudy;24;E;3;57%
Everett;Clear;27;NW;4;70%
Fort Lewis;Clear;26;Calm;0;67%
Friday Harbor;Clear;33;N;3;53%
Hoquiam;Clear;33;ENE;5;58%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;26;Calm;0;74%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;20;ESE;3;71%
Olympia;Clear;22;Calm;0;74%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;18;N;9;65%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;8;Calm;0;79%
Port Angeles;Clear;29;SW;9;63%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;6;Calm;0;82%
Puyallup;Clear;27;E;1;61%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;60%
Renton;Clear;32;Calm;0;39%
Seattle;Clear;33;NE;3;42%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;33;Calm;0;33%
Shelton;Clear;31;N;3;51%
Spokane;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;73%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;19;NE;5;48%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;18;Calm;0;73%
Stampede Pass;Clear;12;N;5;67%
Tacoma;Clear;34;NNE;3;40%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;34;NNE;3;40%
Vancouver;Clear;29;ENE;5;46%
Walla Walla;Clear;12;SE;6;73%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;23;WNW;5;62%
Whidbey Island;Clear;32;ESE;6;56%
Yakima;Clear;12;WSW;5;67%
_____
