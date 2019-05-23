WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, May 22, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;63;NNW;3;77%

Bellingham;Clear;63;S;8;69%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;6;88%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;53;NE;3;46%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;SE;5;67%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;56;N;6;57%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;63;N;10;36%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;60;NNW;5;94%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;60;W;7;96%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;53;ESE;3;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;54;WNW;9;96%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;58;N;7;55%

Olympia;Mostly clear;59;S;5;81%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;5;53%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;65;N;10;51%

Port Angeles;Clear;53;W;6;89%

Pullman;Mostly cloudy;57;NE;7;43%

Puyallup;Cloudy;60;W;4;82%

Quillayute;Clear;51;W;7;92%

Renton;Cloudy;70;SSE;3;52%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;61;N;4;76%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;54%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;56;W;9;83%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;5;38%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;58;NE;7;36%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;5;38%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;50;W;3;82%

Tacoma;Cloudy;61;WNW;8;75%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;61;WNW;8;75%

Vancouver;Cloudy;61;WNW;5;86%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;61;SE;6;57%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;63;WNW;8;44%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;7;71%

Yakima;Cloudy;61;WSW;7;51%

_____

